Five dead, several injured as trailer rams into five cars

Five people died Saturday evening after a trailer driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into five other cars at Buloba Forest Park, along Kampala-Mityana road.

Police said Saturday evening that several other people, mostly taxi passengers and bod boda riders, were rushed to hospital with severe injuries following the 8pm crash.

“Preliminary findings indicate that motor vehicle registration number UAX628S Scania loaded with parked water from Kampala side heading to Mityana, had a tyre burst and lost control and rammed into five motor vehicles; UBE613E Toyota Hiace , UAR 175W Isuzu Elf, UAX783F Mitsubishi Pajero and UFL 384D Bajaj Boxer, killing five people on spot,” traffic police spokesperson, ASP Faridah Nampiima said.

Ms Nampiima said among the deceased were two passengers in motor vehicle registration number UAV 515J, other two from UBE 613E Toyota Hiace and a boda boda rider.

“Unidentified number of victims have been rushed to Mulago Hospital for medical help. Inquiries into the matter are underway and more details will be availed in due course,” she added.

According to the Annual Crime Report 2022 which was released a month ago, the country registered 20,394 cases of road accidents in 2022 compared to 17,443 registered in 2021. The Police said that out of every 100 crashes, 22 people died while 61 per cent of all accidents were as a result of reckless driving, the police said.

