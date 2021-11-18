Five drown in Lake Kyoga in one month

Five people have reportedly drowned in Lake Kyoga in separate incidents in one month, Daily Monitor has established.



Two fishermen drowned in the lake after their boat capsized following heavy rains at Omunwo Landing Site in Apopong Sub-county, Pallisa District.

The two fishermen, both aged 18, were identified as Wilson Omoding and Geoffrey Opio.

On November 15, police with the help of residents at Gawa Landing Site recovered the body of Yeku Echomu, 47, a resident of Aciisa Village in Kobuin Sub-county.

According to Mr Emmanuel Olupot, the Aciisa Village chairperson, the deceased went to check on his cattle on the island but the boat he was using capsized. Two others, who had travelled with him survived the incident.

Mr Dan Onapito, one of the survivors, said the deceased was scooping water from the lake using a jerrycan and all over a sudden, their boat capsized.

Mr Joseph Okwi, a resident of Gawa Landing Site, appealed to the community to be vigilant when using boats on the lake.

He called upon the MPs to help them purchase good functional boats in order to reduce accidents which have become rampant on the lake.

The last incident took place two kilometres from the landing site that borders Pallisa District.

Two fishermen drowned after their boat capsized during a fishing expedition.

Mr Emmanuel Olupot, the Apopong Sub-county chairperson, appealed to fishermen to move in groups when they go out to fish, saying if there is an emergency, the other fishermen could rescue the victims.



“It is an unfortunate incident that people have lost their lives under such circumstances. People should learn and adhere to the prevailing conditions. Police and the community did all they could to search to retrieve the bodies,” Mr Olupot said.

He cautioned the fishing community against fishing during periods of heavy rains, noting that the storm has become a death trap.