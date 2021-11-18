Five drown in Lake Kyoga in one month

The boat is said to have capsized over 2km from the closest landing site. PHOTO/FILE

By  Mudangha Kolyangha  &  Julius Okanya

  1. Two fishermen drowned in the lake after their boat capsized following heavy rains at Omunwo Landing Site in Apopong Sub-county, Pallisa District.

Five people have reportedly drowned in Lake Kyoga in separate incidents in one month, Daily Monitor has established.
 
Two fishermen drowned in the lake after their boat capsized following heavy rains at Omunwo Landing Site in Apopong Sub-county, Pallisa District.
The two fishermen, both aged 18, were identified as Wilson Omoding and Geoffrey Opio.

