Five family members arrested as police dig up bodies in Nwoya

Police in Nwoya District yesterday arrested five members of the same family after detectives dug up two bodies buried in a charcoal kiln and a pit-latrine near their home.

The police have also commenced inquiries to ascertain the identities of the deceased, whether they were killed, and when they died.

The police said they have also got information that another body of a man had been thrown into River Ayago, a few metres from the family’s home in Anaka Sub- County, Nwoya District.

It all started when a woman tipped off the village’s chairperson that some members of her family had killed a woman and buried her body, barely 100 metres from their home.

Mr Juma Opwonya, the Okii Village chairman, then alerted Mr Morris Kakanyero, the Anaka Sub- County chairman, about the incident, who ordered the former to select 10 youth and two elders to inspect the suspected spot to confirm the allegations.

“They went there (to the scene) and Opwonya called back an hour later to say they had found a human body …” Mr Kakanyero said.

Monitor established that the 10 young men were asked to guard the scene overnight to ensure it was not tampered with.

They also cordoned off the home where the body was discovered to ensure none of the family members fled in the night since the police would arrive the following morning.

At 5am the following day, the head of the family along with three of his sons aged 25, 23, and 21, and the woman, who alerted the authorities, were taken into police custody.

Particulars of the bodies

Preliminary findings indicate the victim was a resident of Anaka Town Council in Nwoya District, where she bought produce and sold secondhand clothes.

It was also established that she originally came from Kitgum District and had paid an undisclosed sum of money to one of the members of the family to hire four acres of land to plant maize.

“We have also learned she had an affair with one of the suspects, to whom she had paid a lot of money, which he did not account for, which resulted in the conflict,” Mr Opwonya said.

According to the whistleblower, in August 2023, her husband kept taking photographs of random gardens in the neighbourhood and sharing the pictures with the victim as evidence that her gardens were doing well.

But when the victim visited the gardens, a conflict ensued, during which she was strangled, her limbs broken, her body placed in a polythene bag and buried.

Mr Fred Okello, a neighbour of the family, said an earlier domestic brawl in the family could have forced the whistleblower to leak the information to the local authorities.

“They fought a week ago, and the woman’s life was in danger, and this is how she could have reported the matter,” Mr Okello said.

Another body dug up

The whistleblower also told the police that a boda boda cyclist had been killed after a disagreement with some members of the family over ownership of a motorcycle in September 2023.

She said the cyclist was hit on the back of the head inside one of the family’s grass-thatched houses.

“She said the boda boda rider was buried in an abandoned pit-latrine in their backyard,” Mr Opwonya said.

The police later exhumed the two bodies, which had decomposed, with only the clothes on them identifiable.

The body of the female victim had a rope around the neck.

Police speak out

Mr David Ongom Mudong, the Aswa West River Region police spokesman, said: “After the police were notified, the homicide team from Nwoya District visited the scene and documented it, recorded statements from relevant witnesses and area local leaders before exhuming the remains in skeleton form and taking them to Anaka General Hospital for a postmortem.”

He added that five suspects were being detained at Nwoya Central Police Station in connection with the alleged murder cases of two people.

Mr Christopher Omara, the Nwoya RDC, said they now have an uphill task to identify the dead bodies.