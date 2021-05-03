Five family members die in arson attack

By Dan Wandera More by this Author

The death toll from suspected arson attack on a family in Luweero District has risen to five.

The suspected arsonists on Friday attacked the home of the LC2 chairperson of Kabanyi Village in Bamunanika Sub County, Edward Ssekandi, and burnt to death three family members. Two others, including Ssekandi, escaped with injuries but were pronounced dead at the weekend.

The Savana regional police spokesperson, Mr Issa Ssemogerere, yesterday confirmed the death of Ssekandi. A 12- year-old boy, only identified as Kevin, died on Saturday.

Police are now investigating a suspected arson case.

“The preliminary police investigations point to suspected arson because the attackers allegedly locked the door from outside and used petrol in the attack,” Mr Ssemogerere said, adding: “These are unfortunate incidents. Nobody has a right to resort to such inhuman acts of any dispute that needs to be resolved."

The three people who were earlier burnt on Friday included Irene Nangobi, Eseza Naigaga and Amos Wante. They had travelled from Busoga Sub-region to visit Mr Ssekandi.

The arson case is the second, following an incident that left four family members dead in a similar attack at Kiziba Village in Nakaseke District in February.

For the Nakaseke incident, the police arrested some suspects who are already facing the law.

Advertisement

Mr Edmond Ssegalye, a resident of Kabanyi Village, said they found it hard to rescue all the occupants of the house since the arsonists had closed the door from outside.

“We responded to an alarm from Ssekandi’s home. We cannot explain the motive of the attackers but the incident left us startled,” Mr Ssegalye said.

Mr Innocent Lukwago, the chairperson of Kyabagu Village, said they are still traumatised.

“Ssekandi had family disagreements with his wife Beatrice Ndibeyiranwa who had allegedly assaulted one of their neighbours. The case was filed at police. The visitors had reportedly travelled from Busoga to arbitrate in the feud.

“We are surprised that after the matter had been resolved, the arsonists attacked the family,” he said.

Ms Aidah Nantaba, another resident, said by the time she arrived, the family members were still struggling inside the house.

“I believe the attackers had intended to have the entire family killed. This is very unfortunate. We have not had such an incident in a long time. We need to learn to resolve our differences in a human way. Life is precious. We call upon the police to investigate the matter,” she said.

Other cases of arson

In March, a woman allegedly burnt herself to death at a local church in Masaba Village, Masaba sub-county.

Grace Kyokusaba died in a hut fire at Christ Disciple Church, according to Mr Patrick Makhoha, the Mudondo Village chairperson.

In February, police in Nakaseke District investigated a suspected arson and murder case in which four members of the same family were allegedly burnt to death in their home by unidentified people.

The incident took place at Kiziba Village, Nakaseke Sub-county in Nakaseke District. The deceased were identified as Matiya Lukwago Kabalega, and his grandchildren Steven Bamulasa, Yuliya Nanyonjo, and Christine Nakate.