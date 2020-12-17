Five Imbalu dancers knocked dead, others injured in Bududa

By Andrew Nhakaboya More by this Author

Five people have died and eight others hospitalised with severe injuries after a speeding Fuso truck rammed into the kadodi dancers at Nangara Trading Centre in Kikholo Town Council in Bududa District.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at 7:00pm after the driver of the truck registration number UAQ769T lost control along Kholo - Bunamubi - Mbale road, ramming into the kadodi dancers from behind. The truck, which was heading to Bududa town council, was carrying cement and metals from Mbale District.

Kadodi is cultural ritual dance for the Bagisu circumcision ceremony, where the boys are initiated into manhood every even year among the Bamasaba.

The Bamasaba hail from the districts of Mbale, Sironko, Manafwa, Bududa, Bulambuli and Namisindwa, and some parts of Kenya.

The Bududa District Police Commander (DPC),Mr Jaffar Magyezi, confirmed the incident on Wednesday night and said three people died on spot while the eight that were seriously injured are currently admitted at Bududa District Hospital as investigations continue, adding that they arrested the driver and also impounded the said vehicle.

However, on Thursday morning, this publication learned from local leaders that two more people, among those who sustained injuries, also died.

The bodies of the deceased are currently at Bududa hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

Some of the deceased have been identified as Andrew Wekhola, Hajara Nabulo, Sharon Nandutu, all from Bulobi in Kikholo town council. The two new deaths had not yet been identified at the time of filing this report.

Mr Elisa Khawanga, the LCIII chairperson, Bulucheke Sub County, who was also at the scene blamed the driver for causing the accident.

“This accident could have been prevented if the driver reduced the speed but he did not. It’s unfortunate that we have lost innocent souls,” he said.

He, however, asked the kadodi dancers to be vigilant while moving on main roads especially during this festive season.



