Five, including two police officers, held over death of suspect in custody

Police in Busoga region, eastern Uganda, have arrested two officers and three civilians following the death of a man in custody at Busembatia Police Post.

The deceased, Joel Gabantu, 35, a resident of Busembatia Town Council in Bugweri District, had been arrested on suspicion of phone theft. Witnesses alleged that officers beat him during the arrest.

Busoga East regional police spokesperson Michael Kafayo confirmed on Saturday that the officers on duty at the time, along with three civilians, had been detained to assist with investigations.

"The three other persons arrested were suspects who were together with the deceased in the cells at the time of his death at Busembatia Police Post," Mr Kafayo said.

Gabantu, a Musoga by tribe, was arrested on July 30 after a complaint was filed by a local businesswoman, Prossy Namukasa, 37. She had reported that her Infinix mobile phone, valued at Shs700,000, had been stolen.

Mr Kafayo said two officers, one holding the rank of sergeant, were assigned to arrest Gabantu, but during the operation, the suspect sustained injuries and later died in custody.

“We have arrested the two police officers and those who were with the deceased in cells, and they are now detained at Bugweri District Police Station to assist in investigations,” Mr Kafayo confirmed in a brief statement.

By press time Saturday afternoon, the body had been taken to Mbale Regional Referral Hospital for a postmortem examination to determine the cause of death, including whether he was beaten, strangled, or died of other causes.