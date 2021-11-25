Five injured as building collapses in Bweyogerere

A three-storey building that was still under construction has collapsed in Bweyogerere along the Kampala-Jinja highway injuring five people.

According to eyewitnesses, more than 20 builders were on the site by the time the building caved in at around 4.00PM on Wednesday.

Mr Brian Ssekalala, a porter at the site said that when most of the workers saw the building caving in, they ran for safety. He said only five people sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the nearby clinic for treatment.

“Some of the workers were on top while others were outside the building, nobody was inside and nobody died,” he said.

Mr Ssekalala who also sustained a fractured leg identified some of the injured as Wilber, Kato and Brighton.

Mr Eriya Muhanguzi, a builder who sustained a minor injury on the head, said most of his colleagues were resting and waiting for building materials when the incident happened.

Mr Amis Kagezi, the Chairperson of Kireku-Railway Zone in Bweyogerere Division, said the three floors had been constructed in the last two months, adding that the construction has also been ongoing day and night.

“I suspect that the building could have caved in due to poor materials used in construction. We are still trying to establish the owner of the building and his engineers who seem to have disappeared after the building collapsed,” he said.

At 6.00PM, the police and residents were still trying to establish if there were people trapped under the rubble.

Previous incidents

•August 18. A building collapsed in Kitebi-Bunamwaya in Rubaga Division, killing one person and injuring several others.

•January 24, 2020. A building collapsed in Kagugube Zone in Kampala Central Division. No deaths or fatalities were registered.

•January 9, 2020. Six people died after a building collapsed in Kansanga, Makindye Division.

•January 15, 2020. Three people died and several others injured after a two-floor storied building located on Plot 17 Gokhale Road in Jinja City caved in.

•October 11, 2019. One person died and several others were injured after a building collapsed in Bakuli, Rubaga Division.

•January 26, 2016. Two people died and five others sustained injuries when a building under construction on Luwum Street in the city centre collapsed.

•April 2016. A building collapsed along Makerere Hill Road, leaving at least four people dead and scores injured.