Five injured as building collapses in Bweyogerere

The collapsed building in Bweyogerere. Photo | URN

  • According to eyewitnesses, more than 20 builders were on the site by the time the building caved in at around 4.00PM on Wednesday.

A three-storey building that was still under construction has collapsed in Bweyogerere along the Kampala-Jinja highway injuring five people.

