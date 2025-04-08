Five injured in Masaka City crash involving speeding trailer

Five people have been critically injured after a speeding trailer lost control and collided with two commuter taxis on the outskirts of Masaka City.

The crash occurred at around 5PM on Monday at Kyabakuza Trading Centre, a suburb along the Masaka-Mbarara Highway.

Eyewitnesses reported that the driver of the ill-fated trailer, registered as UAB 631D, was traveling from the Mbarara side when he failed to brake in time, ramming into a commuter taxi with registration number UBG 980B that was in front of him. All five injured individuals were passengers in the first commuter taxi. A second taxi was also struck, but it sustained less damage.

“We were drawn by a loud sound when the speeding trailer driver hit the taxi. It’s really puzzling why he was speeding in the middle of a busy trading center with speed bumps,” said Mr Anthony Mukasa, an eyewitness, on Monday.

Southern Regional Police spokesperson, Mr Twaha Kasirye, confirmed the incident, noting that police, with the help of locals, rushed the injured passengers to Masaka Regional Referral Hospital for treatment. The victims suffered broken limbs, hands, and legs.

Mr Kasirye advised motorists to regularly check the mechanical condition of their vehicles to prevent such incidents.

“We appreciate the locals who helped rescue the survivors from the wreckage, and the breakdown trucks that cleared the wreckage from the highway to allow for smooth traffic flow after a brief closure,” he added.

He also confirmed that all three vehicles involved in the crash have been towed to Masaka Central Police Station for further investigation.



