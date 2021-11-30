Five killed, 21 arrested as police widen probe into Kampala explosions 

Police put out fire caused by a bomb blast on Parliament Avenue in Kampala on November 16. PHOTO/DAVID LUBOWA

By  MONITOR REPORTER

What you need to know:

  • Tuesday's explosions were the latest in a string of attacks in the East African country, which has tightened security and mounted an investigation into the bombings, with President Museveni vowing to defeat "the terrorists"

Police have shot dead five suspects and arrested 21 people as part of an investigation into twin suicide bombings claimed by the Islamic State group that killed four people on Tuesday.
Tuesday's explosions were the latest in a string of attacks in the East African country, which has tightened security and mounted an investigation into the bombings, with President Museveni vowing to defeat "the terrorists".

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.