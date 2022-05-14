Five killed as lorry carrying casual workers overturns in Masindi

At least five people died on spot and several others injured in a Saturday morning fatal road crash after the lorry they were traveling in overturned at Ikoba junction in Masindi District.

Authorities say the lorry was transporting over 70 casual workers from Kinywamurara Camp- headed for one of the Kinyara Limited sugarcane plantations to cut sugarcane.

The Albertine Region Police Spokesperson, Mr Julius Allan Hakiza confirmed the incident but said they were “still compiling the particulars of the deceased and those who sustained injuries in the accident along the Masindi-Hoima road.”

“The injured are currently admitted at Masindi District hospital while those in critical condition have been referred to Hoima Regional Referral Hospital,” he added.

One of the accident victims, Mr James Akena, told this publication that “the driver was over-speeding and failed to negotiate the junction as the vehicle hit the roadside wall and overturned.”

“After the accident, I saw the driver escaping from the scene and people who were around came and rescued us and called the ambulance to take us to the hospital,” he said.

Kinyara sugar limited communications officer, Ms Caroline Amongin, said the vehicle involved in the fatal road crash belongs to a contractor identified as Mr Blessing Asiimwe.