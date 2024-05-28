Five killed in two separate Kasese road crashes

At least five people died and about seven others sustained injuries after they were involved in separate road crashes in Kasese District on Monday, authorities have said.

Along the Kasese-Fort Portal Highway at Makumiani in Kasese Municipality’s Nyamwamba Division, three people died on spot and one person sustained serious injuries when a sinotruck vehicle rammed into a motorcycle carrying two passengers killed on spot alongside the motorcyclist.

The deceased have been identified as 23-year-old Morris Thembo (motorcyclist), Allan Masereka and Isoma Boyi, all residents of Buhathi-Kasangali Cell in Bwesumbu Sub-county.

Accident eyewitness Daneri Muhindo explained that: “The vehicle was heading to Kasese but when it reached the Katooke junction, it knocked one person who is now seriously injured and might lose his legs. During that moment, the driver lost control and then rammed into a motorcycle which was coming from Kasese Town heading to the Hima side.”

In a separate incident in Nyangereka of in Hima Town Council, two motorcyclists were also involved in a head-on collision that saw the pair die on spot while four passengers were also left injured.

On Monday, eyewitness Wilson Masereka said the injured had been rushed to various medical facilities for treatment while two bodies were taken to Kasese Municipal Health Centre mortuary in Kasese Town.

Authorities identified the deceased as 44-year-old Wilson Rukendakenda and a man commonly called Boy Nyaflow.

Meanwhile, there was a single vehicle accident along the Kinyamaseke-Munkunyu Road in Bukonzo County East after a Fuso vehicle overturned.

While the driver was rushed to Kagando Hospital in critical condition, two other occupants of the vehicle are being managed at Kinyamaseke Health Centre III in Kinyamaseke Town Council.

Kasese Municipal Health Centre in charge James Mwiruwabo confirmed that the facility’s mortuary was keeping five bodies of accident victims.

Acting Rwenzori East Regional Police Public Relations Officer SP Luka Mbusa cautioned road users against recklessness.