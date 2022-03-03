Five market vendors dead, 40 injured in Mubende road crash

The toll in Wednesday night's motor accident has risen to five after another victim was confirmed dead Thursday morning.

The accident that happened at Kanseera Village along the Mubende -Kakumiro Road and left at least 40 other people injured.

According to the police, an ill-fated Fuso truck which was transporting members of Bivamuntuyo market traders group from Butoloogo market to Mubende Town, veered off the road and rammed into a nearby building, killing four occupants on spot at around 10pm.

“It [lorry] was overloaded with market vendors and their luggage, the driver lost control and it overturned,” Ms Racheal Kawala, the police Spokesperson for Wamala Region Kawala said on Thursday afternoon

Mr Ponsiona Ssengeya, one of the survivors attributed the cause of the accident to the recklessness of the truck driver who was under the influence of alcohol.

“He (driver) was drinking beer while speeding. He lost control of the truck and rammed into the building,” he said

The truck driver who police have only identified as Mukisa escaped unhurt and is currently on the run.

Six of the injured victims were transferred to Mulago National Referral Hospital for further medical attention, according to Mr Richard Opio, the Mubende Regional Referral Hospital administrator.

He identified some of the deceased as Jacinta Katushabe, Harriet Ssembatya and Nakibuuka .

“We are still waiting for relatives to provide us with details about the other deceased people,” he said.

