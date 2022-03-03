Five market vendors dead, 40 injured in Mubende road crash

Some of the victims of the Wednesday night accident lying on the floor in the emergency room at Mubende Regional Referral Hospital on March 2,2022. PHOTOS/ BARBRA NALWEYISO

By  Barbra Nalweyiso  &  Jessica Nabukenya

What you need to know:

  • The driver of the truck is said to have been under the influence of alcohol. He's currently on the run after he escaped with minor injuries  

The toll in Wednesday night's motor accident has risen to five after another victim was confirmed dead Thursday morning.

