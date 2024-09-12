Five more cities to become operational next year

The government has finally approved the creation of five more cities slated to come into operation next financial year even as those in existence operate under a myriad of challenges.

The 10th Parliament, on April 28, 2020, approved the creation of 15 cities, to become operational on July 1, but only 10 were operationalised.

Those already in operation include Arua, Gulu, Jinja, Mbarara, Fort Portal, Masaka, Mbale, Soroti, Hoima and Lira.

Once operational, the five new cities will bring the total number of cities, including Kampala, the capital, to 16. The new cities that will be operational effective July 1 next year include Wakiso, Entebbe, Kabale, Moroto and Nakasongola.

“Cabinet and Parliament approved the creation of 15 cities to be operationalised in a phased manner. In the Financial Year (FY) 2020/2021, 10 were operationalised. I now have the honour to announce that we have secured resources to operationalise the remaining cities effective July 1, 2025,” Finace minister Matia Kasaija said on Wednesday at the National Budget Conference in Kampala.

“I, therefore, urge the affected municipalities that as you start the budgeting process for the FY2025 /2026, beware that there are lower local governments that will be annexed to the cities. Therefore, prioritise and allocate funds for preparatory activities such as physical planning, surveying and mapping of the gazetted areas of jurisdiction and avoid conflict with the neighbouring lower local governments," he added.

Critics have, however, previously spoken against the creation of new cities, saying it leads to the creation of more administrative units and constituencies, which are a burden to the taxpayer.

Criticism

Then Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Mr Mathias Mpuuga, warned that creation of new cities was an excuse for failed devolution.

“Cities in existence were consolidated as a form of deepening urbanisation and decentralisation by extension. They are all struggling and unable to undertake meaningful self-sustenance programmes. We instead need a new conversation on devolution, not the diluted decentralisation with centralized control. Advanced devolution will facilitate organic urbanisation instead of artificial cities that cannot do the minimum to resemble cities," he said.

However, the State Minister for Finance (Planning) Mr Amos Lugoloobi, defended the creation of the new cities,saying the uplifting of remote towns like Nakasongola is for strategic reasons.

The chairperson of the Uganda Local Governments Association, Mr Richard Rwabuhinga, urged the central government to allocate more resources to the new cities.