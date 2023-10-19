Five more men convicted of murdering Nagirinya, driver 

The High Court in Kampala Thursday convicted five more men of murdering a former social worker Maria Nagirinya and her driver in 2019.

The presiding judge, Isaac Muwata while reading his decision said the state prosecutor had proved beyond reasonable doubt that shoe hawker Copriam Kasolo, Johnson Lubega alias Etoo, alias Manomano alias Rasta, Nasif Kalyango alias Muwonge, Hassan Kiseka alias Masadda and Sharif Mpanga alias Shafiq had murdered the social worker and her driver, Ronald Kitayimbwa after kidnaping them.

Murdered: Maria Nagirinya





Their co-accused, Sadata Katerega was, however, acquitted of the August 2019 gruesome murder that sent shockwaves throughout the country at the time.

Sadat Katerega reacts in the dock at High Court in Kampala after the judge acquitted him of murdering former social worker, Maria Nagirinya and her driver, Ronald Kitayimbwa.

"None of the suspects disassociates themselves from the incident. None of them reported the incident to police but rather they all went in to hiding until they were arrested. They were in direct communication all the times as witnessed by the call data. They are all responsible for the crime," the judge ruled.

According to Justice Muwata, the state did not present any evidence incriminating Katerega.

According to the judge, whereas Katerega might have committed the crime, there was no evidence adduced in court pinning him.

Maria Nagirinya's father looks on during court proceedings. PHOTO/ ABUBAKER LUBOWA







The judge mostly relied on the evidence of one Isaac Senabulya who was earlier convicted and sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty.

Justice Muwata said Senabulya's evidence could not be disregarded since he was at the kidnap and murder scenes.