Five Museveni grandchildren confirmed at Kyamate

The South Ankole Diocesan Bishop, Rt Rev Nathan Ahimbisibwe, has urged Ugandans to value their birthplaces as a way to connect with their roots, culture, and identity.

He made the call on Sunday during a special English confirmation service at St Matthew’s Cathedral, Kyamate, where five grandchildren of President Yoweri Museveni and First Lady Janet Museveni — children of Edwin and Natasha Karugire, were confirmed in the Anglican faith.

The confirmed grandchildren are Jethro Tashishana, Nsasiirwe Keinembabazi Karugire, Mugina Tibuhaburwa Karugire, Nkuzi Ya’Ruhanga Karugire, and Samwiri Tandeka Karugire.

Bishop Ahimbisibwe said this was only the second English confirmation service in the diocese in 14 years, the first being in 2012. He praised the Karugire family for choosing Kyamate — the church where President Museveni and the First Lady attended primary school and celebrated their golden jubilee — saying it showed deep respect for their roots.

“You could have chosen another place like Nakasero or Kiruhura, but you came to Kyamate. I call upon you to always come back so we bless you in your roots,” he said.

The Bishop also urged Christians to meditate on God’s word daily, uphold moral values, and take pride in their origins, warning against the growing moral drift in society. He asked the First Lady to continue championing the fight against HIV/AIDS, citing rising infections in Ntungamo District as “a disaster in waiting.”

Janet Museveni commended Bishop Ahimbisibwe for transforming the diocese into a model of wealth creation and pledged continued support for its development. Edwin Karugire said the family now considered themselves parishioners of Kyamate for life, noting the spiritual and historical significance of the place.