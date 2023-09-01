Five nominated for Hoima LCV by-election

The Independent Electoral Commission on August 31 concluded a two-day nomination exercise at the Kitoba sub-county headquarters for the Hoima District LCV Chairperson by-election exercise with the election date scheduled for September 14.

The by-election nomination attracted five candidates who were duly nominated for the position of district chairperson which has been vacant since March 17 after the death of Mr Kadiri Kirungi who passed in a road crash at Mataagi village in Bukomero Town Council along the Kampala-Hoima highway in Kiboga District.

Hoima District Returning Officer, Ms Merab Kasande said out of 8 people who picked nomination papers, five were nominated and one person, Ms Suzan Atuhura was caught up by time by the time nominations closed at 5 pm.

“We have managed to nominate five candidates and one person missed being nominated because she brought her nomination papers for verification late and by the time it clocked 5 pm her papers were not yet completed for verification,” she said.

She said some of her supporters were not reaching 50 per sub-county as it is required and she was asked to bring other signatures by the time she returned it beyond 5 pm.

“We have advised her to appeal before the Electoral Commission to see if her case can be heard and they will decide if she can be nominated,” she said.

However, Ms Atuhura said EC officials sidelined her and kept telling her to wait for her papers to be verified and she should not worry.

“I want these people to give me reasons why I have not been nominated. I have my documents but they rejected them,” she said.

Ms Kasande said all the nominated candidates will have a harmonization meeting on September1 before starting their campaigns that run up to September 12.

The nominated candidates include Mr Patrick Musinguzi of Forum for Democratic Change (DFC) party, Mr Uthuman Mugisha Mubarak (NRM), Mr Vincent Muhumuza (Independent), Mr Moses Aguuda (NUP) and Mr Lenox Mugume.

Mr Uthuman who is holding the NRM party flag after winning the party primaries held on August 28 with 11,318 votes defeating five others with his close challenger being Mr Savana Vincent Muhumuza who got 8,897 votes.

However, Muhumuza who lost during NRM party primaries to Uthuman decided to stand as an independent citing that party primaries had many irregularities.

Ms Kasande said Hoima District has a total of 100,396 voters and 173 polling stations.

On Thursday, the NRM party officials showed support to their candidate Uthuman for the nomination and said they wanted to pitch camp in Hoima to see that their candidate wins.

Among the officials are; NRM Vice National Chairperson, Ali-Hajji Moses Kigongo, and Dr. Tanga Odoi.

Who is who in the race

Mr Patrick Musinguzi (FDC). PHOTO/ALEX ASHABA

Mr Patrick Musinguzi FDC

Musinguzi who was nominated on Wednesday on an FDC ticket, is contesting for the second time in active politics after in 2021 loss.

He had contested on an FDC ticket in Bugahya County as Member of Parliament for Hoima District and lost to Mr. Pius Wakabi of NRM.

He is from Kakindo village, Bulindi town council in Bugahya County.

In an interview with Monitor, he said his focus will be on improving infrastructure in Hoima, addressing land grabbing and alleged sale of jobs by the District Service Commission.

“My focus will be on the issue of infrastructure, land grabbing in the district that has persisted and also tackle the issue of the district service commission who allegedly sell jobs to our youth who come looking for employment,” he said.

Mr Uthuman Mugisha Mubaraka (NRM).PHOTO/ALEX ASHABA

Mr Uthuman Mugisha Mubaraka (NRM)

Mr Uthuman is the NRM party flag bearer and is the son of the late Kadiri Kirungi, the former Hoima District LCV Chairperson who perished in a road crash on March 17, 2023.

In the NRM party primaries, he beat five contestants and emerged the winner with 11,318 votes.

It was his first time to join active politics. Before joining politics he was an enrolled nurse previously working at Kigorobya Health Center IV in Hoima District. He holds a certificate in nursing from the Hoima School of Nursing. While at school, he was a guild president for Hoima School of Nursing.

He is from Dwoli-Kyambalingwire village in Kitoba Sub County. Mr Uthuman said his focus is to complete the work that was left behind by his father with much emphasis on health, education, infrastructure and agriculture.

Mr Vincent Muhumuza (Indpendent). PHOTO/ ALEX ASHABA

Vincent Muhumuza (Independent)

He is the current NRM Vice Chairperson for the Hoima District.

In 2011 he was the District Councilor for Kahoora Division, Hoima Municipality.

In 2016, he contested as an independent candidate for the position of District Chairperson of Hoima after losing in primaries and lost in the general election to the late Kadiri Kirungi.

In 2021, he again contested in the NRM party primaries for Hoima District Chairperson and lost. He contested as an independent candidate in the general elections and again lost to the late Kadiri Kirungi.

In the recent NRM party primaries for the by-election, he again lost to Mr Uthuman the son of the late Kadiri.

“Me contesting as an independent is a signal to our party national chairman that some things are not good in our party. We had many irregularities in our primaries and this compelled me to stand as an independent. I am not against the party but it is poor methods of work. How do you organize party election without knowing the total number of voters?” he said.

He said in the few remaining years to end the LCV term, given a mandate to become LCV Chairperson, his focus will be on fighting corruption, the alleged sale of jobs by the service commission, and improving infrastructure in the district.

He is from Nyamasonga village, Kabaale sub-county Hoima District. He is the current director of Savana Tour and Travel Company.

Mr Moses Aguuda (NUP). PHOTO/ALEX ASHABA

Moses Aguuda- NUP

In the 2021 general elections, he contested on an Independent ticket in Hoima East Division, Hoima City, and lost to Dr Patrick Mwesigwa Isigoma, an Independent candidate. He was born in Kigorobya County.

Mr Aguuda said his coming to contest for district chairperson is because the district has for many years been mismanaged.

“This by-election is not about me or the people of Hoima District. It is for all Ugandans because the issues affecting the people of Hoima affect other people from other districts. Many people in Hoima District have been oppressed by bad leadership,” he said.