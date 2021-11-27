Five people perish, eight injured in Kyegegwa road crash

Some eyewitnesses and at least one survivor attributed the accident to over-speeding. PHOTO/ALEX ASHABA

By  Alex Ashaba

What you need to know:

  • The deceased were still at the Kyegegwa Hospital mortuary by press time.

Five people have died on spot as eight survived with serious injuries following a Saturday accident along Kyegegwa-Mubende Road, few meters from Kibuye Trading Center.

