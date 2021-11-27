Five people perish, eight injured in Kyegegwa road crash

Five people have died on spot as eight survived with serious injuries following a Saturday accident along Kyegegwa-Mubende Road, few meters from Kibuye Trading Center.

The fatal road crash involved a Toyota Hiace (drone) motor vehicle registration No UBF534N and another Toyota double cabin No UAY052Z.

The Rwenzori West police spokesperson Mr Vincent Twesige said the road crash happened at around 9:30 am.

He said “four people died on spot while the fifth person died on the way to Mubende Regional Referral Hospital.”

Police has confirmed the deceased as Amidu Kawuntura the driver of the taxi, Amidu Kagimu a passenger, Asssira Caroline working with UBOS, and other two not yet identified.

Some of the identified survivors include Akansasira Jonah, Mr Odeke William, Aisha, Biira Olivia, Masika Masiriri, Biira Penina,

Some of the survivors are currently admitted at Kyegegwa Hospital while others have been referred to Mubende Regional Referral Hospital and Kilembe Hospital in Kasese District.

Mr Smith Baribura, one of the survivors now admitted at Kyegegwa Hospital said the taxi they were traveling in was headed for Kampala and speeding.

"We were seated three people and the taxi was speeding. The double cabin knocked us and our car overturned. The taxi was coming from Kasese and majority of us are from Kasese," he narrated.

Eye witness Mr Davis Ahebwa said the double cabine driver tried to avoid knocking a boda-boda rider and ended up smashing the taxi.

VIDEO: People filmed looking at the wreckage of two vehicles which collided this morning in Kyegegwa District leaving five dead and eight others admitted with serious injuries.#MonitorUpdates

🎥 Alex Ashaba pic.twitter.com/B7Kf5bg7VH — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) November 27, 2021

Kyegegwa Hospital in charge Dr Martin Yefta said the hospital had insufficient medicine for the victims at the time of the accident.

"We had no medicine at all in our health facility, I had to go in the nearest pharmacy to look for drugs, we had no fluids because many victims had multiple fracture," he said.

No ambulances

Dr Yefta told Daily Monitor that the hospital also had no ambulance to rescue victims ‘‘because the one they had was recently involved in an accident.”

"The hospital is now depending on ambulances that were donated by Members of Parliament. I want the ministry of health to consider Kyegegwa hospital and bring in ambulances and more health workers especially since it is on a highway," he said.