Five perish in Bulambuli road accident

Five people were instantly knocked dead after a speeding truck rammed into them as they were riding on a motorcycle in Bulambuli District.

"I confirm death of five people from the accident in Bulambuli and the bodies have been taken to Muyembe-Health center IV for postmortem," Elgon region Police Spokesperson Mr Rogers Taitika told Monitor.

Police have identified the victims of the Tuesday night fatal crash at Buyaga Trading Centre as “Rogers Namawungo, 30, Zita Mutonyi,48, Rose Wasemwa,34, and two others unidentified by press time.”

“We are already hunting for the driver of the truck who fled after the accident. Preliminary police investigations point to over speeding as the cause of the accident,” Mr Taitika said on Wednesday.