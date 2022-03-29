Five policemen detained after suspect breaks out custody

Five police officers were Monday arrested at Budaka District Central Police station (CPS) after a suspect escaped from their custody.

The Bukedi North Region Police Spokesperson, Ms Immaculate Alaso, confirmed the incident, saying they are investigating circumstances under which the suspect who was yet to be arraigned in court, escaped.

“The five police officers that were on duty have been arrested and charged with neglect of duty. Efforts are in place to have the suspect re-arrested,” Ms Alaso said.

Sources at Budaka Central Police Station who requested not to be named in order to speak freely, said the suspect was arrested last Wednesday on allegations of murder.

The suspect who is accused of killing Sifuloza Nakelo, 31, a salon operator in Budaka Town and a resident of Nakibulu Village, Macholi Ward in Budaka District, escaped from custody on Sunday during a heavy night downpour.

“It is likely that he (suspect) drilled the ceiling from the bathroom, gaining access to the roof and cutting the Iron sheet, leaving behind other five suspects asleep,” Ms Alaso said.

According to Police, Nakelo was killed on March 19, 2022 and her body dumped in the garden.

Police said the deceased went for her routine salon work from where she had been returning home at around 7pm. However, on the fateful day, she had not returned by 11pm which prompted her husband to report a case of disappearance on Sunday morning.

“Later information was received from the Chairman LC1 Naigobya, Mr Wasoma Dongo, that there was a corpse in a garden near Lugwere Bible monument,” ASP Alaso narrated.

Ms Alaso appealed to the community to collaborate with the police to bring the suspect to book.

Several jailbreaks are reported in Uganda annually with President Museveni recently attributing such acts to “corruption within security systems.”

Meanwhile, Police in Budaka District is also investigating a case of mob justice to the prejudice of Shabani Kereba alias computer.

“He was killed and his body dumped at a rock area in Nankone Village, about 30 meters from Budaka -Iganga highway. The body was found with bruises all over and blood seen coming from the mouth. No signs of struggling implying the victim was killed from somewhere and later carried and dumped at the scene,” Ms Alaso said.

The body was conveyed to Mbale City mortuary for a post-mortem.

“We condemn acts of taking the law into the hands, killing suspects does not solve crime, but we rather encourage all aggrieved persons to always report any criminal offences to police for management,” she said.