Five pupils killed as fire guts two school dormitories in Kyotera, Kampala

Parents and other residents gathered at St John’s Primary School in Kyotera District where one pupil died in a fire that gutted a dormitory on January 15, 2022. PHOTO/ AMBROSE MUSASIZI 

By  Andrew Bagala  &  Ambrose Musasizi

Four of the victims are pupils of New Crest Junior at Kibedi Day and Boarding Primary School in Kawempe Division. The other is a pupil at St John’s Primary School, in Kyotera District

At least five pupils, aged between six and seven, have died and scores injured in two separate school dormitory fires reported in the wee hours of Saturday morning.
Four of the victims are pupils at New Crest Junior at Kibedi Day and Boarding Primary School in Kawempe Division Kampala City.
The victims have been identified as Tena Denge,6; Bashira Nabawesi, 6; Julian Nakalanzi,6, all in primary one and seven-year-old Hasina Nakawuki, a primary two pupil.

