Five pupils killed as fire guts two school dormitories in Kyotera, Kampala

At least five pupils, aged between six and seven, have died and scores injured in two separate school dormitory fires reported in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

Four of the victims are pupils at New Crest Junior at Kibedi Day and Boarding Primary School in Kawempe Division Kampala City.

The victims have been identified as Tena Denge,6; Bashira Nabawesi, 6; Julian Nakalanzi,6, all in primary one and seven-year-old Hasina Nakawuki, a primary two pupil.

Four of the victims are pupils at New Crest Junior at Kibedi Day and Boarding Primary School in Kawempe Division Kampala City

The four are said to have died in the fire that caught one of the pupils’ dormitories at New Crest Junior at around 3am.

“It is alleged that the fire started at around 3am (15/01/2022) from one of the female pupils' dormitories. Four female pupils have been confirmed dead while three are seriously hurt. The injured were evacuated to Kyadondo Hospital located in Kisowera Zone Kawempe I Ward in Kawempe Division,” Kampala metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire said on Saturday.

He said the school authorities managed to inform the police teams after extinguishing the fire with the local community.

“We are looking into the matter why police wasn't informed on time to help come rescue the situation. Our fire prevention and rescue services are still on ground with our investigative teams to ascertain the cause,” Mr Owoyesigyire added.

Relatedly, another pupil has been confirmed dead after a dormitory at St John’s Primary School, in Kyotera District caught fire at around 04:30 am.