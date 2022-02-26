Five remanded for aggravated human trafficking, kidney harvesting

Five people accused of aggravated human trafficking cover their faces with hoods as they appeared before Nakawa Chief Magistrate on February 25, 2022. 

By  Juliet Kigongo

What you need to know:

Prosecution alleges that the company, its bosses and others still at large between December 2019 and October 2021 between Kampala district and Saudi Arabia organized, facilitated and/or made preparations for sending to receiving or confining of Judith Nakintu by means of fraud or deceit or abuse of power of position of vulnerability for purposes of removal of a body part or organ.

Five employees of a labour export recruitment firm in Uganda have been charged with aggravated trafficking in human organs and remanded to prison.

