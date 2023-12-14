Five soldiers charged for flogging suspected thief

Five soldiers have been charged by the Unit Disciplinary Committee of the 505th Brigade of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) in Kitgum District for allegedly torturing a suspected motorcycle thief.

Corporal Richard Burton Odong (battalion commander), Pte Sunday Mungu Achal, Pte Martin Henry Omara, Pte Morris Omara and Pte Denis Ogwang appeared before the committee chaired by Lt Col Moses Livingstone Kiggundu on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the UPDF led by its Deputy Spokesman Col Deo Akiiki, commanded their arrest.

The Gombolola Internal Security Officer (GISO) and sub-county chairman for Mucwini were also arrested and are currently and at Kitgum Central Police Station on charges of torture.

The arrests followed a leaked video that went viral on social media on Tuesday, where soldiers and civilians were seen flogging a civilian with clubs and sticks for allegedly stealing a motorcycle.

In the video, the victim was shirtless. His hands were tied behind his back, his legs tied too, and he was hanging facing the ground as he was flogged.

His tormentors are heard questioning whether he went to a garage within the area where a motorcycle was reportedly stolen from, however, he denied the allegation.

“To tell you the truth, yesterday [last Sunday], I did not come to town, you can beat me, but I did not steal the motorcycle, I am telling you the truth. I beg of you if you accept, take me up to those claiming I stole their property because it is only them to release me...,” the victim pleaded in the video.

Sources said residents ofLagot Village intercepted the suspected thief and attempted to lynch him. However, when the Kitgum resident district commissioner (RDC), Mr Jimmy Ebil, was informed about the incident, he reportedly discouraged them from taking mob action. The locals thereafter handed over the suspect to the sub-county chairperson and the GISO.

The sub-county chairman and GISO took the suspect to a UPDF detach where the detach commander, regrettably allowed this heinous act, without the knowledge of his unit commander, the army said on Wednesday.

Col Akiiki said: “We have zero tolerance to acts of torture against a civilian or our service men and women. It was so disturbing to the entire UPDF fraternity to see our uniform in the colleagues involved in this heinous crime. There is not much to investigate, but they will appear in that court (military disciplinary court).’’