Five suspected vandals charged with terrorism, remanded

Mbarara Chief Magistrate’s Court on Thursday charged of terrorism five people including a Umeme staff attached to Mbarara branch for vandalism of electricity infrastructure.

The five include Richard Atusasire, 27, an electrician with Polycom technical engineering, Innocent Mwekambe, 24, casual labourer and Johnson Mutaho alias Mwine, 36, a technician with Umeme, Mbarara branch.

Others are Edgar Tashobya, 35, a driver and Samuel Tumusiime, 40, who is self-employed.

Court presided over by His worship Benjamin Seruwo read out the charges to the accused. “You are charged with terrorism contrary to section 7(1) (b) and 7(2) (o) of the Ant-Terrorism Act 2002 as amended.”

Prosecution led by State Attorney Ms Amina Akasa told court that the accused persons on the January 10, 2023 at Butenga II village, Kishuro Parish, Birere Sub County in Isingiro District, for purposes of influencing government or intimidating the public for political and economic aim, indiscriminately without due regard of others interfered with electronic system resulting into disruption of provision of essential services (electricity supply).

The accused have been remanded to Mbarara Central Prison until February 2.

“This court has no discretion to handle your case. You have a right to apply for bail in a higher court,” Mr Seruwo ruled.