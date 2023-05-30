Five suspects arrested over theft of car parts

Police are holding five suspects on allegations of theft of spare parts from motor vehicles parked along highways.

According to police spokesperson Fred Enanga, the suspected criminals would pose as mechanics wanting to repair the vehicles but instead vandalize the cars to steal key parts.

“We have 5 suspects who have been arrested including Muhammad Sendagire, Dan Matege, Robert Mukasa, Joseph Muhindo and Arthur Jaggwe. Further investigations of other members of the criminal gang are ongoing,” Enanga told journalists in Kampala on Monday.

He added that: “A premise search led to the recovery of 58 axils, two diffs and two gear boxes that were stolen from 6 trucks and I would like the drivers or the owners of these trucks to also link up with our police either in Mukono or Kampala metropolitan and even Jinja.”

Enanga said the directorate of crime intelligence and Mukono police, conducted the operation targeting the organised criminal gang and cracked down on the racket that was behind vandalism and theft of spare parts from parked trucks, lorries and trailers especially of those on long distances travel.

“It is like a new wave of crime and the targeted vehicles were long distance trucks which parked in vulnerable locations,” he noted.

Enanga further observed that the crime was common along the Mukono-Jinja Highway and recoveries of stolen car parts were made in Jinja City’s Bugembe, Katwe, and Nakanyonyi areas.

Police have since recovered more than five Fuso trucks that were vandalized in Mbarara City and Mukono City respectively.

“So, these arrests demonstrate our resolve as police to rid the transport industry of criminality because we want drivers and motorists to feel safe on the roads,” Enanga told journalists in Kampala.

Enanga said they have intensified road policing through targeted patrols by the integrated highway patrol unit.