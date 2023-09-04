Five university students held over drugs

The Police have arrested five students who were allegedly found taking alcohol and consuming marijuana in University Hall at Makerere University.

The arrested students are pursuing degrees in quantitative economics, business administration, law and dental surgeon.

They include one third year student of Makerere University and one from Uganda Christian University while one of them completed his degree at Makerere University Business School.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango said the arrest of the five students is part of their operations to stop consumption of alcohol and narcotic drugs by students in universities.

“The students were found with marijuana, cigarettes and alcohol. There have been reports of students consuming narcotic drugs at institutions of higher learning. We are bent on stopping such crimes at these institutions,” Mr Onyango said.

Consumption of marijuana is criminal.

According to the University Students Conduct and Discipline Code 4 (b), drinking alcohol and behaving in a manner that breaches peace, either on or off university premises, constitute an offence.

The student conduct and discipline Code 5 also indicates that “no student shall possess, use, peddle, sell or consume prohibited or banned drugs.”

“A student who breaks this regulation shall face the disciplinary committee,” the conduct and discipline code states.

When contacted, Mr Jimmy Siyasa, the Uganda Christian University publicist, said he was not aware of the incident.