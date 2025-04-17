Five-year-old girl killed in Kamuli rainstorm as dozens left homeless

A five-year-old girl was killed and dozens left homeless after a violent rainstorm tore through parts of eastern Uganda’s Kamuli District, local officials said Wednesday.

The child, identified as the daughter of George Kibumba, died when a wall of her family’s home collapsed during the storm on Tuesday in Bulebi zone, Butansi Sub-county.

“We were inside the house, but very unlucky that bricks from one of the walls hit my daughter and she died on the spot,” Kibumba told Monitor.

He also said his banana plantation had been completely destroyed. Two of his other children, an elder brother and sister of the deceased, were seriously injured.

The storm left widespread destruction in the villages of Bulebi, Buleta, and Nakyaka, damaging more than 20 homes and devastating gardens, authorities said.

Butansi Sub-county chairperson Emmanuel Waiswa Nsongolo called for government assistance, saying many residents had been left without shelter or food security.

“The government, through its agencies, particularly the Office of the Prime Minister, should come and address the plight of the people because they don’t have shelter, and to make matters worse, their crop gardens have been severely affected,” he said.

James Kalulu, the chairperson of Bulebi zone, said data was still being gathered on the number of affected residents.

“We urge the concerned authorities to expedite their response, as many people are now homeless,” he noted.

Kamuli Deputy Resident District Commissioner Adonia Mafumo Wansadha confirmed the fatality and destruction, adding that the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) had been directed to assess the full extent of the damage.

“We have taken keen interest in the matter and have tasked the Office of the CAO, through the Environment and Natural Resources department, to collect data on the affected people for submission to the Office of the Prime Minister,” Wansadha said.

Uganda experiences heavy rainfall during its biannual wet seasons, often leading to flooding, landslides, and destruction of property, particularly in rural and low-lying areas.