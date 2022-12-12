Flags fly at half-mast as nation mourns Justice Aweri

Flags will fly at half-mast starting today as the country begins a five-day mourning period for the late Supreme Court Judge, Rubby Opio Aweri.

In a statement read out yesterday by Mr Kabuye Kyofatogabye, the State minister for Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs on behalf of Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, the government will meet all expenses for the funeral arrangements.

Justice Aweri, the first sitting Supreme Court judge to die in office ever since the administration of the Judiciary Act was passed three years ago, succumbed to stroke last Wednesday following a long illness.

He was 69 years, a year shy of his retirement.

“Accordingly, HE Gen Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, in line with the Administration of the Judiciary Act 2020, Section 23, Schedule 3; has directed that the late Hon Mr Justice Rubby Opio Aweri be accorded a state funeral with all expenses met by government; flags shall fly at half-mast,” Ms Nabbanja’s said in the statement.

Schedule 3 also states that 30 percent of the gross annual allowance of the [above] mentioned judicial leaders shall be used towards funeral expenses, casket draped in the national flag, the casket cortege escorted by Uganda Police Force in top roof flash light vehicles, Parliament sitting, and paying tribute, among other directives.

According to the official burial programme, several activities have been lined up ahead of his burial on Friday, including a 10am special Supreme Court session at the Judiciary headquarters today and a funeral service at 10am at All Saints Cathedral, Nakasero tomorrow before the body is taken to Parliament for legislators to pay tribute.

Justice Aweri will on Friday be laid to rest at his ancestral home at Acungapenyi Cell in Kachung Western Ward, Agwata Town Council in Dokolo District.

Ms Nabbanja said the government has constituted a national organising committee that will be chaired by the Minister for Presidency, Ms Milly Babalanda to oversee the funeral arrangements.

She commended the late Aweri for being a great legal mind who served the Judiciary with utmost humility and commitment for nearly four decades.

The late Justice Aweri joined the Judiciary in 1983 as a Grade One Magistrate and rose through the ranks to a Justice of the Supreme Court, a position he has held until his death.