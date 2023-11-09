Flash floods displace 5,000 Adjumani locals
What you need to know:
About 5,000 people have been left homeless and their crops destroyed after floods ravaged Adjumani District at the weekend.
The floods were triggered by a two-day downpour that started from Sunday.
Dzaipi and Arinyapi sub-counties were the most affected. More than 250 houses, predominantly mud-wattle and grass thatched, collapsed, and more than 2,000 acres of crops were destroyed.
Ms Margaret Bayoa, a resident of Oranyi Village in Adidi Parish, Dzaipi Sub-county, on Tuesday, told this publication that she lost crops worth Shs20 million.
Ms Bayoa said she had planted two acres of soybeans, an acre of sugarcane, five acres of rice, five acres of cassava, and a quarter acre of tomatoes. She had hoped to reap big and sell the products during the festive season.
“I have been brought down on my knees by the floods. Now I cannot afford food and I may not pay my children’s school fees,” Ms Bayoa, in tears, said.
Mr Paul Amacha of Oranyi Village also said he lost five acres of sugarcane and wondered how he would survive.
“I got a loan of Shs10 million from a financial institution and finished servicing the loan. I thought I would now start getting money but unfortunately, the future is now bleak. I was expecting more than Shs15 million from this sugarcane,” Mr Amacha said.
Mr Donald Izale, an elder, said his two houses collapsed with a sack of simsim and a sack of sorghum.
“I don’t have anywhere to take refuge. The collapsed houses have left me homeless and at my age, I cannot now go and stay with people anyhow. The government should come to our rescue, they can provide some tents,” he said.
Mr James Ondoga, the chairperson of Dzaipi Sub-county, said according to his assessment, the floods destroyed 401 latrines, 131 houses, and 1,153 acres of crops in the sub-county.
“The crops destroyed include simsim, soya beans, rice, cassava, sorghum, groundnuts, and vegetables, one borehole was affected by the floods. Some sections of the roads have become impassable and a bridge connecting the people to basic social service points like schools, health centres and markets was also affected,” he said.
Mr Jimmy Amamaru, the chairperson of Marindi Village in Dzaipi Sub-county, said 200 acres of crops were destroyed, 20 houses collapsed, and 100 houses have developed cracks in his village.
“Ujji Bridge, which connects the people to Olia Health Centre, Dzaipi Health Centre and to schools and also connects to Ayilo Refugee Settlement has been affected. We are appealing to the government and other partners to come to our rescue,” he said.
The Arinyapi Sub-county chairperson, Mr Dominic Seseko, said close to 2,000 people are homeless, and more than 900 acres of crops have been submerged in water.
He said Elegu Central Village is the most affected.
OPM with UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, the Norwegian Refugee Council have urged locals who settled in the flood-prone areas to relocate to safe places as the current rains may continue to cause havoc.