Flash floods displace 5,000 Adjumani locals

Dzaipi and Arinyapi sub-counties were the most affected. More than 250 houses, predominantly mud-wattle and grass thatched, collapsed, and more than 2,000 acres of crops were destroyed.



Ms Margaret Bayoa, a resident of Oranyi Village in Adidi Parish, Dzaipi Sub-county, on Tuesday, told this publication that she lost crops worth Shs20 million.



Ms Bayoa said she had planted two acres of soybeans, an acre of sugarcane, five acres of rice, five acres of cassava, and a quarter acre of tomatoes. She had hoped to reap big and sell the products during the festive season.



“I have been brought down on my knees by the floods. Now I cannot afford food and I may not pay my children’s school fees,” Ms Bayoa, in tears, said.



Mr Paul Amacha of Oranyi Village also said he lost five acres of sugarcane and wondered how he would survive.



“I got a loan of Shs10 million from a financial institution and finished servicing the loan. I thought I would now start getting money but unfortunately, the future is now bleak. I was expecting more than Shs15 million from this sugarcane,” Mr Amacha said.



Mr Donald Izale, an elder, said his two houses collapsed with a sack of simsim and a sack of sorghum.



“I don’t have anywhere to take refuge. The collapsed houses have left me homeless and at my age, I cannot now go and stay with people anyhow. The government should come to our rescue, they can provide some tents,” he said.