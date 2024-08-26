Flash floods kill one in Bundibugyo

At least one person has been confirmed dead following flash floods that also caused significant property damage in Bundibugyo District’s Mabare Sub-county, authorities have said.

The floods struck on Sunday evening after heavy rain lasting over four hours, which caused River Nyakighoma to burst its banks.

Mr Zakeri Mushenene, the chairperson of Nyakighoma Village, identified the deceased as 25-year-old Kisembo Simbulireki, who is believed to have drowned while attempting to cross the swollen river.

Mushenene said residents discovered his body on Monday morning near the Kabango Trading Center. Simbulireki had been reported missing on Sunday.

Mabare sub-county chairperson Ataya Twambala reported that floods washed away crops including matooke, sweet potatoes, cocoa and cassava as he expressed concern that “without immediate government intervention, the community could face severe food shortages.”

“Gardens have been washed and now they don’t have what to eat or sell in the market to get money. We now need relief. We have also rescued two boda-boda riders who nearly drowned in Rivers Nyakighoma and Nyabughesera. If the rain continues, we fear a looming food crisis,” Twambala explained.

Lawmaker Moses Kiiza Acrobat added that the floods have cut off the Ntandi-Kikyo Road, disrupting transportation between his Bughendera County and Bundibugyo Town.

“I will meet UNRA officials in Fort Portal to request urgent assistance. Besides Ntandi-Kikyo Road, roads in Kirumya and Ntotoro sub-counties are also submerged. I advise residents in flood-prone areas to relocate to safer locations as the rains persist,” he said.

Resident Joad Mbusa, who relies on selling matooke at the Bundibugyo Town Council market, lamented the loss of access to the market on Monday due to the submerged roads in his village.

“I had prepared my matooke for the Monday market, but the road is cut off. We urge the government to repair the roads so we can resume normal activities,” Mbusa said.

Parts of Uganda usually experience devastating floods in the last half of the year, during the second rainy season.

