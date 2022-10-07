Flaws in the confession of Dr Kirabo 

Dr Matthew Wabulembo Kirabo, a doctor employed by Mulago National Specialised Hospital, admitted to the police in a confession he made, to killing Mirembe Desire Jemimah, a student he was dating in 2015. Both were studying in Makerere University at the College of Health Sciences. Dr Kirabo was then in his third year while Mirembe was a first year student.

Mirembe’s body was found on July 11, 2015 dumped inside a sugar plantation 40km from Kampala on the Jinja highway.

Deep cut

The body had a single deep cut on the right side of the neck. According to the confession made, Mirembe deliberately cut herself with a surgical blade that she had in her bag and that he, Dr Kirabo, helped her cut herself further.

Two expert witnesses who gave evidence in the murder trial of Dr Kirabo totally disagreed with the story that the wound in the Mirembe’s neck was caused by a surgical blade.

The wound was 15cm long and 6cm deep and was diagonal and had the features of a single vicious cut that was inflicted by a right handed person standing behind the victim.

Expert analysis

Both experts agreed that the wound could only have been caused by a heavy shape object such as a machete or an axe.

Court, however, disagreed with the two experts but instead chose to believe the version of events in the confession. In the recording of the confession Dr Kirabo showed the police investigators a sample of the surgical blade which he said was used to inflict the wound and court believed Dr Kirabo since, to court, he felt the size of the surgical blade while pushing the hand of the deceased for a deeper cut.

Fairy tale

Court had an opportunity to review the recording of the reconstruction of the murder and concluded that the narrative by Dr Kirabo was very personal and depicted someone who was speaking from prior experience and knowledge of the subject.

The story of the surgical blade is nothing but a fairy tale. Students of the College of Health Sciences Makerere University hardly ever have access to surgical blades, let alone travel with them. It is impossible for a surgical blade to have caused a wound of that magnitude in the neck of the deceased and more so without a blade-holder. The investigating officers did not believe that the wound was caused by a surgical blade and Dr Kirabo, in the video, was seen arguing with the police officers to consult with any medical person about his explanations. It turned out to be a bluff that court bought. All doctors, non-specialised as well as specialists doctors, consulted about the cause of the injury in the neck of the deceased are equivocal that it could never have been caused by a surgical blade. Surgical blades are known sometimes to be used in committing suicide.

Suicidal injuries

The most characteristic marks of these suicidal injuries are what are known as hesitation marks which were absent in this case. The weapon that caused this injury was never recovered.

If the confession is to be believed then the scene of crime was in the sugarcane plantation. The Scene of Crime Officer, one of the first police officers to visit the scene, and his colleagues were adamant that the girl was killed elsewhere and the body simply dumped in the plantation.

One detective noted that the body of the deceased was lying on its stomach in a pool of blood in the sugar plantation. To another detective if the deceased had sustained the injury in the sugar plantation she would have bled profusely and that blood would have been seen over a wider area.

And Dr Kirabo would not have escaped being thoroughly soiled by blood from the dying girl. Some of that fresh blood would also have been transferred to the vehicle he purportedly drove thereafter. There was no such evidence.

It is evident that Mirembe Desire was killed elsewhere and her body taken to the sugar plantation by a vehicle that was not traced or recovered and examined by the investigators.

Evidence

There is undisputed evidence that Dr Kirabo and Mirembe were at Oasis Mall between 9:00 pm and 10:00 pm and Mirembe withdrew some money from an ATM machine. There is also sworn evidence that at 11:30 pm that night Dr Kirabo arrived at Deliverance Church in Makerere and stayed there up to 6 am. It is also apparent that before Dr Kirabo went for the overnight prayers he went to Mirembe’s hostel where he interacted with the security officer. Considering this time frame, what time then did the two drive up to Lugazi and when did Dr Kirabo drive back to Kampala?

An expert witness told court that the deceased died from excessive bleeding from a single deep cut wound in the neck and that there were no injuries on the body of the deceased to suggest that she had tried to defend herself. The expert also told court that there was hardly any blood in the body of the deceased when a full postmortem examination was carried out and this was very unusual and abnormal. It appeared the body of the deceased was deliberately drained of blood. The witness further told court that he conferred with the investigating officer whether there was blood at the scene where the body was found. According to the witness the loss of blood was massive that it would have been evident at the scene. To the defense team the inference that can be drawn from this testimony was that this was a ritual murder.

Court was however of the opinion that this was a sad story of love gone sour. To court the two love birds developed relationship challenges and the girl sought counselling.

In the process they agreed to resolve their differences and hence arranged to meet, which was on the fateful night. The events that followed this meeting led to the death of Mirembe.

The mystery of what happened following this meeting was revealed by the evidence before court.

Court ruled that the evidence before it was not capable of any other explanation or hypothesis save the one offered by the prosecution that it was Dr Kirabo who killed Mirembe.