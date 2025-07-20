Floating island threatens fishing community in Kwania

Hundreds of fishermen on Lake Kwania are struggling to make a living due to the proliferation of floating islands that are destroying their fishing gear and disrupting their livelihoods.

The floating islands, composed of water hyacinth and other aquatic plants, are sweeping away fishing nets, blocking landing sites, and destroying fish breeding grounds.

Over 30 fishermen have reported losing their fishing gear in the past two months, with some losing equipment worth millions of shillings.

Mr Joel Oyee, a fisherman at Apalamio Landing Site, lost fishing gear worth Shs3.5 million and was forced to sell his boat to clear a bank loan.

"My source of livelihood is now lost, and my children are not going to school," he said.

Other fishermen have shared similar stories. Mr. Bonny Obete lost his fishing gear after a floating island occupied the spot where he had cast his nets.

"It was a bad day for me, and now I am just staying home with no job," he said.

The problem has also led to a decline in fish catch, with many fishermen resorting to illegal fishing activities due to the cost of replacing recommended fishing gear.

Mr Maxson Oruk, a fisherman at Acholi Inn Landing Site, said that many fishermen are turning to cheap, illegal fishing gear after losing their recommended gear to the floating islands.

The chairperson of the fishermen association at Kayei Landing Site, Mr Sammy Ogwal Oboma, called on the government to intervene and help clear the floating islands from the lake.

"These floating islands are massive, and we cannot clear them by ourselves," he said. "The government is collecting taxes from fishermen, so they should come and deploy technology to destroy these floating islands."

The Apac District acting Fishery Officer, Mr Caesar Odyek, said that they had tried to clear the floating islands but were unable to manage it, and had informed the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries (MAAIF) seeking their intervention.

The struggles of the fisheries industry are reflected in the Bank of Uganda's fish trading data, which shows a 21.9 per cent decline in revenue from Shs514.5 billion in 2023 to Shs395.7 billion in 2024. The volume of officially exported fish also fell by 27.8 per cent in 2024.



