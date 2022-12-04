Flood cuts off Lyantonde, leaves families homeless

Flooding caused by heavy rain has displaced more than 30 families in Kyemamba Trading Centre, Lyantonde District and damaged several roads.

Several acres of crops have also been submerged, causing fear that the district might experience food shortage.

Speaking to Daily Monitor at the weekend, the residents said the area has been experiencing heavy rain for the past couple of weeks.

“My people are homeless now. Some sleep on verandas, others are at my home yet they don’t even have what to eat,” Mr James Baguma, the chairperson of Kyemamba Village, said in an interview at the weekend.

Mr Lauben Befaho, a father of five, said his house was submerged.

“As I speak now we don’t have anything to eat and nowhere to sleep. My hope now is in government, which we expect to extend relief assistance to us,” he said.

The flood cut off some of the roads connecting Lyantonde to other districts such as Lwengo and Ssembabule.

The most affected roads include Lwengo-Lyantonda-Sembabule road via Kyemamba and Rakai-Lyantonde-Sembabule road via Kasagama.

A section of the Lwengo-Lyantonda-Sembabule Road via Kyemamba road was submerged after a dam at Kyemamba in Lyakajura Sub-county, burst its banks following heavy rain.

Travellers have been advised to use Kasangama Road to go to Lyantonde, which the drivers say is a longer route.

Some of the truck drivers said they have been stranded for days with cattle and produce such as maize and other perishables goods including tomatoes, onions, matooke, irish potatoes and cabbage.

However, Mr Fred Muhangi, the district chairperson, blamed the issue on the residents, saying they encroached on the wetlands in the area.

“Our people failed to take heed and went ahead to settle in wetlands. Nature is now fighting back and they are facing the repercussions,” he said.

Mr Muhangi added that they are trying to repair the affected roads but they are financially constrained.

“The most affected roads are under the district but we have little funds to address the problem. We really need help from government,” he said.

Sembabule and Lwengo districts have also been experiencing heavy rain.