Flood-prone Teso region moves to restore wetlands

Teso Sub-region, which sits on an undulating plateau with large rocks, has recently suffered from weather vagaries.

The sub-region’s rainfall seasons of March to July and August to December have been affected to a great extent by the destruction of its green cover.

For close to three decades, Teso’s ecosystem has been eaten up by the people's urge to cultivate rice, which fetches better prices compared to the widely grown sorghum, finger millet and cassava.

But ever since the devastating floods that hit the sub-region in 2007, area leaders have intensified campaigns to ensure the restoration of wetland cover, which accounts for 14.6 percent of Teso’s total 13,030.6km of land.

Through support from the government, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Green Climate Fund (GCF), Teso is registering gains in revitalising its fragile ecosystem from further damage.

Mr David Oluka, the Bukedea District natural resources officer, says their district is among 24 others benefitting from the wetland restoration project, which is being jointly funded by the government, UNDP and GCF.

He says there are already some quick wins registered under the programme.

“We have not only managed to restore 120 hectares of the wetland system in Bukedea Sub-county but also started to demarcate a 68km stretch of wetland system in Tajar and Kamutur sub-counties, whose ecological setup had been altered by the rice cultivators,” he says.

Mr Oluka recollects that many years ago, this 1,410-hectare stretch of the wetland was revered for communal fishing expeditions until rice farming came in.

“After thorough engagement with the people and their local councillors, we have managed to start the demarcation exercise of the entire wetlands; by doing so, we are going to restore the environmental cover and equally regain the heydays of cattle keeping,” Mr Oluka says.

He adds that rice growers left most of the wetland porches, popularly known in the area as Emugogol, destroyed, exposing the nearby villages to runoff water during rainy seasons.

“But after the restoration efforts, people are once again fishing, they can access grass for thatching their huts and the cattle keepers have a large area to graze,” he explains.

Mr Oluka adds that in two years’ time, the people in the area will appreciate more the benefits of the restoration process.

“Wetlands play a big role in the microclimate of the place, store water for domestic use, and improve both the quality and quantity of water, which is purified by the natural vegetation,” he says.

He cites the worst affected as the Eluere wetland system in Konguga Town Council and the sub-counties of Komuge and Koena .

Mr John Takan, the Abilayep Village chairperson, says before the rice growers inflicted damage on the ecological setup of the Tajar-Kamutur wetland, they practised communal fishing.

“That wetland used to be a natural resource for food until 10 years ago when it was heavily destroyed by the hands of man, I pray the demarcation exercise restores it to a better state,” Mr Takan explains.

He says that as part of the government commitment, they have been asked to register people who were cultivating the wetland into groups and some incentives will be handed over to them in the form of enterprise projects, which will ensure they have a continuous source of income.

Mr Jackson Ojekede, the chairperson of Kamutur Sub-county, says the demarcation of the wetland that runs through the two sub-counties of Kabarwa and Kamutur will restore sanity in the swamp.

He adds that the rice cultivators had severely affected cattle keeping. “The immediate winners for this demarcation are the cattle keepers,” adds Mr Ojekede.

He says with the wetland restoration initiative, the people should start buying more animals because the demarcation exercise will see huge areas of grazing land restored.

“With the restoration expected to start naturally next year, the entire Bukedea district will be reaping from the benefits that this swamp will bring,” he adds.

Commitment

Mr Wilberforce Tukei, the Bukedea resident district commissioner (RDC), says the demarcation is a testament enough to the people that the government is committed to restoring the lost wetland cover for the benefit of the country that is facing the challenges of climate change.

He adds that when the people abide by what the government is doing, the effects of massive floods will be controlled.

“Floods have become so pronounced in Teso, and what is being done is the lasting solution, we need to have the wetland porches that once kept a lot of rainwater restored,” the RDC states.

Mr Tukei says Teso has lost a lot due to the destruction caused by flooding that became pronounced in 2007.

“We have situations where thousands of people’s plantations across the region get submerged, and for the case of root tubers they all rot away, this will be controlled when the water retention capacity of the wetlands is restored,” he says.

Mr Stephen Ochola, the Serere District chairperson, says the move to revive the cattle economy in Teso Sub-region can only see the light of day when the former grazing wetlands are restored.

Efforts by OPM

Meanwhile, the Office of the Prime Minister has also allocated Shs280m towards buying and planting tree seedlings as one way of strengthening the conservation of the environment in Teso Sub-region.

Mr Clement Obote Ongalo, the State minister-in-charge of Teso Affairs, says the funds have been distributed to 14 districts in the sub-region.

He says the directive to the district accounting officers is to have the money channelled towards the conservation of the environment.

Mr Bernard Ouke, the Kalaki District forest officer, says human activities are solely to blame for what the sub-region is experiencing.

He adds that it is the same hands that should fix what it has destroyed through tree planting and restoration of the wetland cover.

Mr Nelson Elungant, the chairperson of Kumi District, says before the presidential directive on vacating wetlands came into force, the farmers had the leeway to descend further into the ecosystem for agriculture.

He adds that this is starting to reduce because the districts and the security team are enforcing the President’s orders.

In 2022, President Museveni issued directives on wetland protection, which he has often re-echoed during his State-of-the-Nation addresses.

His directive was reinforced in August when the Ministry of Local Government further instructed all chief administrative officers, town clerks in cities and municipal councils not to allow farmers to return to wetlands.

In a July 2022 letter, Ms Milly Babalanda, the minister for Presidency, directed RDCs to stop further cultivation and construction works in wetlands.