Flooded rivers Mayanja, Lugogo claim three lives

Three people have drowned at the flooded sections of River Mayanja and River Lugogo in Nakasongola and Nakaseke districts in two days.

Yesterday, a Nakaseke-based businessman drowned after their boat failed to manoeuvre through the fast-flowing water near a bridge recently washed away by River Mayanja at Kyererezi Village in Kapeeka Sub-county, Nakaseke District.

The deceased, identified by the local residents as Charles Ssenoga, was reportedly travelling to Kakyinga Village in Kiboga District from Kyererezi Village in Kapeeka Sub-county together with another businessman and survivor identified as Charles Katerega, when their small boat was carried away by the floods at about 5:30am yesterday.

“The deceased was a cattle trader in Kapeeka Town and was trying to use the boat to cross the flooded area. They were travelling to Kakying Village in Kiboga District to buy a cow when the floods carried away their boat,” Mr Moses Ssenfuma, the Kapeeka Sub-county chairperson, said.

Nakaseke District Police Commander Gideon Byomuhangi said the River Mayanja water accident claimed one life.

“Efforts to recover the missing body and a motorcycle are ongoing,” he said.

Mr Lawrence Kirunda, the Kakoola Village chairperson, where the late Ssenoga has been a resident, said crossing fast flowing water at Kyererezi on River Mayanja has become a death trap with a total of four people drowning at the now washed away bridge area.

“It is surprising that Ssenoga has finally lost his life after surviving a similar accident in the area last week. At the beginning of last week, he almost drowned as he crossed back from Kiboga District. Ssenoga had boarded the small boat with a cow that he had bought from Kiboga when they fell into the water. Both the cow and the businessman got saved by the local boat operators who help residents cross the river at the washed away bridge area,” he said.

Leaders said attempts to try and convince the residents against using the small boats that are unsafe have failed.

“We have warned our people not to use the small boats because the waters are deep and fast flowing at the road section. We appeal to UNRA (Uganda National Roads Authority) to quickly come to the rescue of our people. We need a new bridge,” Mr Ssenfuma said yesterday.

The police also confirmed the drowning of two people on Monday at two different sections of River Lugogo in Kakooge Sub-county, Nakasongola District.

The deceased, whose remains were still missing by press time yesterday, include Vincent Wasswa, a resident of Nakaseeta Village and Sam Akimaana, a resident of Kinoni Village, both in Kakooge Sub-county, Nakasongola District.

Mr Clescensius Beinimugisha, the Nakasongola District Police Commander, said efforts to retrieve the bodies were ongoing.

Mr Sam Kigula, the Nakasongola District chairperson, said the flooded water dams and sections of the Lugogo drainage have become death traps.

“We are very worried for our children who branch off from their respective schools to go and swim at the flooded dams. It is unfortunate that the bodies of the two residents are still missing,” he said.