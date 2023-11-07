Flooding River Kafu cuts off Kampala –Hoima highway

Transport on Kampala –Kiboga-Kyankwanzi –Hoima highway has been paralyzed after River Kafu flooded, submerging Kafu Bridge that connects the districts of Hoima and Kyankwanzi.

Motorists who ply the route regularly told this publication that the bridge submerged at around 2pm on Monday.

Currently, no vehicle can cross the bridge after two trucks from Kampala heading to Hoima which attempted to pass the flooded section got stuck in the fast moving water.

Motorists from Kampala have been diverted ro Kampala –Luweero-Kafu-Masindi –Hoima route or Kampala-Mubende-Kakumiro –Nalweyo-Buhimba –Hoima route. Others are using Kampala-Kiboga route and branch off at Masodde Town Council to use the murram road to Ntwentwe , Gayaza and connect to Kakumiro District.

Kyankwanzi Resident District Commissioner ,Ms Sharon Ankunda, said Kafu Bridge has since been washed way making crossing impossible.

“Some two trucks are stuck in water – one is loaded with cement and another one carrying maize. We deployed traffic police to prevent motorists and pedestrians from using that damaged section of the road,” she said.

UPDATE: River Kafu has burst its banks at Karongo Village, Kikonda Parish, which is 19.8 km from Hoima Town, affecting connectivity and travel from Hoima to Kampala via Kiboga.#MonitorUpdates via @ntvuganda

🎥 Courtesy pic.twitter.com/LdZpehOWcI — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) November 6, 2023

Kafu is the third bridge to get submerged in a week after Kanangaro and Mpongo Bridges which both connect the districts of Kyankwanzi and Kakumiro.

The most inconvenienced travelers are those in the sub counties of Nkooko, Kisiita and Mpasana in Kakumiro District, and Gayaza and Byerima sub counties in Kyankwanzi District.

Since Sunday, traders who want to connect to Kiboga and Kampala have been stuck with their merchandise due to the impassable road.

Mr Peter Byakika, a commuter taxi driver who plies Hoima -Kampala route said the diversion of traffic has forced them to hike fares from Shs30,000 to Shs 50,000.

“To save our passengers from taking the other longer routes, we use a shorter route from Kiboga through Masodde Kakumiro and connect to Hoima,” he said.

In a statement on Monday, Uganda National Roads Authority( Unra) alerted motorists that some roads may get damaged due to ongoing torrential rains in many districts.