Floods cut off health centre, villages in Adjumani

Ogolo Health Centre II in Arinyapi Sub-county, Adjumani District, has suspended its services after floods submerged the facility following a downpour last week.

More than 100 homesteads were also flooded after River Tete burst its banks.

Mr James Ondoga, the Dzaipi LC3 chairman, said the health workers and the patients cannot access the facility.

“We struggled to save equipment and medicine from being destroyed,” he said at the weekend.

Mr Ondoga said the health workers have been advised to relocate to the next trading centre as the district finds a solution.

Some of the affected villages are Ogolo North and Ogolo South in Liri parish, and Elegu Central and Melekwe in Elegu parish.

Mr Simon Chandiga, a resident of Ogolo North Village, said the floods killed livestock and destroyed property.

Ms Ritah Anzoa, who lost a maize garden and livestock, appealed to the district authorities to come to their rescue.

The floods also blocked major roads such as Arinyapi-Ogolo and Pamajua-Ogolo-Elegu, which link the villages to other neighbouring urban centres.

“Pedestrians now use makeshift canoes to cross to the other side,” Mr Quinto Andama, the Elegu village security secretary, said.

The area last suffered such a disaster in 2019.