Floods cut off Jinja Road

The morning rain that started at around 4:00am on Tuesday resulted in flooding in several parts of Kampala and surrounding areas.

Motorists and other road users in Banda- Kyambogo along the Jinja-Kampala Highway were stuck for the better part of the morning as floods cut off the roads.

WATCH: Motorists wade through the flooded road section between Kyambogo and Banda along Kampala- Jinja highway following the heavy downpour which started early morning.#MonitorUpdates

🎥Stephen Otage pic.twitter.com/joOwA4MQtN — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) March 14, 2023

When this publication visited the scene at around 10:00am, many motorists with low undercarriage vehicles remained stranded pondering whether to dare cross the flooded area, or simply turn away to alternative routes.

Majority of vehicles on sale that were parked by the roadside outside the car bonds along Jinja Road were also submerged in the floods and operators of small food joints were forced to relocate their businesses to unknown destinations.

A flooded section of Lugogo in Kampala.

Other places which are usually prone to flooding during a down pour such as the bridge at Kinawataka, this time did not have the usual floods a part from 7th Street in Industrial area where an Indian businessman who declined to identify himself, complained about paying taxes for which he is not getting value.

“Every time it rains heavily, 7th street becomes a lake. All the rain water from Namuwongo and Green Primary School ends up here on the road and because of poor drainage, it enters our houses and we have lost a lot of property before,” he said.