Floods cut off key roads, bridges in Maracha, disrupting access to essential services

Heavy rains on Wednesday have left sections of roads and bridges in Maracha District destroyed, disrupting transport and cutting off communities from essential services.

Flooding rendered several routes impassable, stranding school children and traders heading to Nyadri Main Market. One of the worst-hit areas is the bridge over River Odraku, a vital link connecting Wadra Health Center, Yivu Sub-county headquarters and Nyadri Main Market. The road has been completely severed at the bridge, making it impossible to reach these service centers through the usual route.

Speaking to Daily Monitor on Friday, Mr John Bosco Edema, an aspirant for Maracha East MP in the NRM primaries, said residents have endured years of neglect and poor infrastructure planning.

“We can’t continue to lose lives and time because of impassable roads and lack of bridges in this modern society. Some sub-counties like Drambu still lack access to essential services like schools, markets and health centers because roads become unusable, especially during the rainy season,” he said.

The impact has been felt across the community. Gladys Adiru, a pupil of Ombia Bura Primary School, said reaching school has become a daily challenge.

“Our home is on the other side where the road has been cut off at the bridge. We now use an alternative route which is very far, and if someone doesn’t wake up early, they reach school late,” she said.

Bodaboda rider Felix Ondoma expressed fears of losing customers. “This was the shortest route to Kubala Market. Now clients can’t afford to pay for the longer routes,” he said.

Maracha District Acting Engineer William Oneti confirmed the Odraku bridge was the most severely damaged of all affected structures.

“The road is completely cut off at the bridge. This is already an emergency. We are going to determine how much it will cost to fix the problem,” he said.

“The bridge was constructed in 2015 and had no structural defects. The destruction happened to the approach road due to the sandy nature of the area.”

District Chairperson Stephen Obitre said the road and bridge had already been planned for maintenance this financial year.

“This disaster happened as we await funds for the first quarter, which will be redirected to fix the bridge. We have also assessed the site to construct a temporary alternative bridge while waiting for permanent repairs,” he said.

Other bridges have also been affected, including River Oru bridge linking to Kubala Main Market in Terego District, Obaa bridge in Nyadri South, and several culverts across the district. Authorities say plans are underway to make these routes motorable again.

For now, residents must contend with long detours to reach schools, markets and health centers. a daily reminder of how fragile rural infrastructure remains in the face of extreme weather.



