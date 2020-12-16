Floods cut off road connecting Kalungu and Gomba districts

By Muzafaru Nsubuga More by this Author

Floods have cut off Villa-Maria-Kabulasoke road, connecting the districts of Kalungu and Gomba, leaving transport paralysed.

This came after the rising water levels in River Katonga submerged the bridge.

Currently, residents in Kalungu and Lwabenge trading centres who want to connect to Gomba are stuck with their produce due to the impassable road.

At the weekend, three people almost drowned but were saved by the youth, who are making money from carrying pedestrians who want to make their way through the flooded section of the road.

Others have opted to use the Sembabule-Kisozi-Kifampa road or Masaka-Kampala road and branch off from Kayabwe in Mpigi District, which makes the journey longer by 120km and 95km, respectively.

The most inconvenienced residents are those in Bugomola, Miwula, Birongo trading centres and villages of Kiryandongo and Kifampa and Mirembe.

“It has become difficult to connect to Gomba these days, some of us own gardens across, but we have nowhere to pass,” Ms Mariam Nalutalo, a resident at Bugomola A, Kalungu District, said in an interview on Monday.

Mr David Ssegawa, the chairperson of Lwabenge Sub-county, Kalungu District, urged motorists to use alternative routes. “Motorists should avoid using this road for now because it has become a death trap. They can use other roads and reach their destinations safely,” Mr Ssegawa said.

He added that during the previous election, while addressing a rally at Lwabenge Sub-county headquarters, President Museveni promised to tarmac the road as a reward to residents who helped him during the liberation war.

Mr Ssegawa said although routine maintenance has been made for the last two decades, the rising water from River Katonga continues to damage it.

Mr Phinehas Bbeebwa, the chairperson Kiryandongo Village, where Gomba borders with Kalungu, said: “We have already alerted the Gomba Resident District Commissioner and Gomba District police commander to help us enforce this, we also urge their counterparts in Kalungu to do the same.”

