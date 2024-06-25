Floods cut off school, 8 villages in Pakwach 

Owere Primary School and eight villages in Amor East, Pakwach Town Council in Pakwach District, have been cut off after River Nile burst its banks.

The worst hit villages include Pujwang East, Patwee Central, Panyigoru, Jupungola, Patwee Gudi, Pujwang Central and Koi Cell.

According to the head teacher of Owere Primary School, Mr Christopher Ojok, River Nile burst and its tributaries, Kamia and Kacwinya, burst their banks.

Mr Ojok said at the weekend that since the water level of River Nile started rising a month ago, the school reporting hours for both learners and teachers have changed from 7:30 am to 9:30am.

“Since learners and teachers are to access the school using boats, the school is registering late coming and absenteeism of both teachers and learners because if they lack the money for crossing the river, they stay home,” Mr Ojok said.

The boat owners are charging Shs2,000 to help passengers cross.

He added that the school reopened for Second Term with a population of 970 learners but numbers of learners’ could drop if the water levels do not recede in the coming days.

A resident, Mr Ben Olindi, yesterday said it was also costly to access health centres, markets and the district headquarters due to the floods

He said floods claimed the lives of five residents in 2020 after River Nile burst its banks and submerged homes, among others.

“The solution is to buy a boat for learners to access the school. But, if the boat is bought, who will bear the cost of paying the transporters?” Mr Olindi wondered.

Isaac Rwothomio, a Primary Six pupil at Owere Primary School, told Daily Monitor: “We need more boats and life jackets so that we are protected while crossing the rivers.”

He said their lives are at risk since they cross the rivers every day.

Ms Christine Acayo, the Pakwach district education officer, said there is a need for the government to respond to the plight of the learners and staff of Owere Primary School.