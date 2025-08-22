Floods displace 7,000 people in Butaleja

Following sustained heavy rains, River Manafwa has burst its banks, displacing more than 7,000 people in six sub-counties in Butaleja District. The resultant flooding has cut off the Butaleja–Mbale road from Leresi Town Council to Manafwa Bridge, paralysing transport. Vehicles are being diverted through Budaka to Mbale, and via the Nangongera–Tororo road to Mbale. Several homes and acres of crops such as maize, rice, beans, potatoes, and cassava have been submerged.

Mr Michael Higenyi, the chairperson of Butaleja District, described the disaster as “the biggest flood we have ever had in the history of Butaleja”, adding that the waters have reached areas which had not previously experienced flooding.

“The situation is alarming beyond the normal,” he said.

“We have created two evacuation centres at Manafwa Primary School in Maiz-Masa and at Leresi Town Council, but it is difficult to move people there because all roads have been cut off,” he added. Mr Higenyi attributed the flooding to heavy rains in the Elgon region, saying Butaleja, a low-lying area, is susceptible to flooding. He warned of a possible outbreak of diseases such as cholera and malaria, appealing to the Ministry of Health “to increase the supply of drugs”. Mr Higenyi also called for a government special fund to address recurrent flooding, saying: “There is need to construct a big embankment on River Manafwa that can control the flow of water.”

Residents said the flooding began at about 2am on Wednesday and has been worsening since. The most affected sub-counties include Himutu, Maiz-Masa, Kachonga, Butaleja Town Council, and Nawanjofu. Locals have been paying between Shs1,000 and Shs5,000 to cross the flooded areas. Mr Muhammad Wafula, who has been ferrying people, said:“The water is too much, but we are helping people cross.” Another transporter, Mr Ali Hamba, accused government of failing to deliver on promises. “Government had promised to construct the road that would help control the flooding, but there is no road. Our leaders have failed to lobby for it,” he said.

Mr Ahamada Lumonya, the chairperson of Muhuyu Village in Maiz-Masa Sub-county, said: “At around 2am, I heard on the community radio warns about the floods. By 3am, water had already entered homes in my village and neighbouring villages.” He added that residents had planted many crops, which were now rotting in the flood water. “We fear hunger and an outbreak of water-borne diseases. Water levels are still rising, and we are asking people to move to churches and schools that have not yet been affected,” he said. Butaleja District has been experiencing floods during rainy season, but locals say the current disaster is unprecedented.

Recent major floods in May 2021 and April 2024, left thousands of people displaced, crops destroyed, and claimed lives.

Ms Lukiya Kabeja, a mother of 10 from Leresi Town Council, said her family was caught unawares. “Late in the night, I discovered that flood water had entered the house where my children and I were sleeping,” she said. “All the crops I had planted to feed them, and to sell some for school fees, have been washed away. Government should intervene,” she added. Mr Dawson Murefu from Muhuyu Trading Centre said: “Some houses have already collapsed. The food we had stocked has been destroyed. We are suffering with our children—many families here have between five and 10 children. Even our pit-latrines have been submerged.”