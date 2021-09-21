Floods displace 800 families in Napak

By Steven Ariong More by this Author

Hundreds of families in Napak District are stuck after floods destroyed their houses and crops following a heavy downpour.

For the last three days, Karamoja Sub-region has been experiencing heavy rain, and Napak, being in the lower side, has been hit badly with Apeitolim Sub-county the most affected.

Mr Simon Okotel,the sub-county LC5 councillor, said a total of 800 families six villages have been displaced.

The affected villages include Akobokobot, Alungar, Akworo, Aputon, Apesuru and Aolio.

“This a terrible situation, people have no where to sleep, no food to eat since what they had planted has all been damaged,” he said.

Mr Okotel said the situation can only be addressed if government opens up water channels from Akworo to Lala dam through Alungar and then another from Apuuton to Aolio so that water stops flooding people’s homes and gardens.

Ms Joyce Nangiro, a village health team member, said many mothers are now sleeping in open places .

Assistance

She appealed to government and development partners to provide taplins and mosquito nets for those affected.

“People have no where to sleep, we are appealing the government to come to their rescue,” she said.

Mr. John Paul Kodet the district chairperson, said Napak always experiences flooding whenever it rains.

In May last year, many homes in Napak were submerged and families displaced due to floods.

