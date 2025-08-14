Floods displace hundreds, cut off roads in Kitgum, Agago

At least 118 households in seven villages in Lira-Kato Sub-county, Agago District, have been left homeless after heavy rains submerged their homes. The downpour, which began on August 7, forced families to seek refuge at Awelo Primary School and the nearby Kitela Hills. The affected villages are Kitela, Langala, Badmunubor B and Aninoata in Lira-Kato Parish, and Jalkomi and Kamrono in Biwang Parish. Several acres of groundnuts, beans and soybeans have also been destroyed, alongside houses and pit-latrines.

This is the fourth time in three years that flooding has caused widespread destruction in the area. In August 2024, torrential rainfall submerged several villages in the same sub-county for a month. Mr Kite Ojok, the Lira-Kato Sub-county chairperson, said the affected families urgently need shelter and relief supplies.

“The families are occupying classrooms while others are on the hill. Everywhere is wet, and they cannot cook. I have compiled the list of affected households to share with district authorities so they can get support,” he said. In August 2018, floods displaced at least 400 households and destroyed crops such as cassava, millet and groundnuts. Domestic animals, including goats and cattle, are now at risk of starvation.

The 38km Patongo–Kalongo road has also been cut off. The worst-affected areas include Moodege and Pece in Patongo Town Council; Aloyi Forest, Barotiba and Lakwangole in Patongo Sub-county; Latingling in Omot Sub-county; and Toroma West, Toroma East, Vietnam, Baroput, Owilo, Omwodolum and Tekulu villages, as well as Arumuodwong and Barotiba. Mr Aldo Coolenge, the district councillor for Patongo Sub-county, said three schools: Barotiba Primary School, Arumuodwong Primary School and Latingling Primary School, have been closed.

The Agago District chairperson, Mr Leonard Ojok Opio, said the floods have caused persistent crop loss and hunger over the years. In July, the Ministry of Water and Environment Department of Meteorological Services warned that districts in northern and eastern Uganda would receive above-normal rainfall, increasing the risk of flooding. The current rains in the Acholi Sub-region are expected to last until mid-September. The Department of Meteorological Services has advised farmers to plant fast-maturing crops.

Roads cut off in Kitgum

In Kitgum District, downpours in Orom and Namokora sub-counties have rendered the Kitgum–Karenga and Kitgum–Kalongo roads impassable. Last week, Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) rangers and a group of American tourists were stranded for two days before being rescued due to the poor state of the Kitgum–Karenga road. Since last year, the government has been finalising funding arrangements to construct the 116km Kitgum–Kidepo road. However, no work have begun. The road is one of four key projects for which Parliament approved the government’s request to borrow up to Shs1.24 trillion.



