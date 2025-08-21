Floods displace thousands in Bukedea amid heavy rains

Thousands of residents of Tajar Parish, Kamutur Sub-county, Bukedea District, have been displaced from their homes following torrential rains that have caused widespread flooding across the area. The current downpour in Mountain Elgon region and surrounding areas has caused River Sironko to burst its banks, letting out huge volumes of water into the lowlands, which has overwhelmed the drainage systems, cutting off crucial access roads, submerging homes and destroying crops and animal farms.

Flooding was first reported in these areas last week but only intensified last Sunday night. The floods submerged at least 250 homesteads, leaving thousands homeless, according to the local authorities. The situation in Tajar Parish is dire, with initial assessments indicating that more than 1,000 people have been forced to abandon their residences. Many have sought refuge in the nearby churches, trading centres and raised grounds. By Tuesday afternoon, many cattle farmers were fleeing the area following the death of some animals.

“So far, 14 cattle have died and we have now been forced to vacate this place to raised grounds, which we are not even sure can accommodate our animals until the floods subside,” Mr James Kimungoye, a resident of Tajar Village, Kamutur Sub-county, Bukedea District, said on Tuesday. Vast sections of farmlands, which are the primary source of livelihood for most residents in the affected villages, have been completely submerged. Crops like maize, beans, cassava, bananas, and sweet potatoes, which were nearing harvest, have all been washed away or left rotting in the stagnant water.

“We have lost virtually everything. There’s no food in the house. No beddings. No clean water,” Ms Kasfa Nagudi, another resident, lamented. According to a report by the Bukedia District disaster response unit, the flooding started in the two villages of Acomai and Tajar, with a combined population of about 2,500 people, on August 8. The report estimates that crops worth Shs500m have been destroyed. The current heavy rains are attributed to the ongoing second wet season, part of a broader climatic pattern affecting many regions across Uganda, as climate change intensifies rainfall variability. The flooding has also severely damaged infrastructure, including boreholes, roads and pit-latrines.

When this reporter visited Tajar Primary School on Tuesday, he found only 11 pupils out of the 340 enrolled at the school had reported for their end of Term Two examinations. This was being conducted at a flooded veranda of one of the classroom blocks. “It’s only me who has managed to come out of the seven staff members in this school,” Ms Rose Nafula, a teacher at the school, said. She added: “The whole compound is flooded as you can see. We lost all the textbooks, chalk and other things when water entered our office.” Some local officials blamed the flooding on the irrigation scheme currently under construction in the area. The officials said the water channels under the project are narrow.

“We told those people (the managers of the irrigation scheme) during the construction of the water canals to increase the sizes of the culverts that distribute water to farmers, but they did not listen. Now you can see the effects,” Mr Jackson Ojekede, the Kamutur Sub-county chairperson, said.



