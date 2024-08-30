Floods disrupt PDM projects in six Ntoroko sub-counties

Following repeated floods caused after River Semuliki burst its banks, the lives and livelihoods of the people in Ntoroko District have been severely impacted.

The most affected people are the beneficiaries of the Parish Development Model (PDM), as the projects in which they invested the money have been destroyed.

The floods that began last week, have inundated six sub-counties; Bweramule, Rwebisengo, Butungama, Kanara, Nambe, and Rwebisengo Town Council.

According to a flood assessment report by the Uganda Red Cross Society, as of August 21, before the latest flooding, a total of 2,355 households—comprising 11,775 people—had been severely affected.

Ntoroko Resident District Commissioner, (Rtd) Maj John Edward Mugabirwe, told this publication on Monday that the recurring floods have devastated PDM projects in the affected communities, leaving many people in a state of despair.

“To prevent further losses, we have decided to halt payments to new beneficiaries from flood-affected areas until the situation stabilises,” Maj Mugabirwe stated.

The Ntoroko District chairperson, Mr William Kasoro, said it was necessary to halt the PDM disbursement of funds to new beneficiaries due to the floods.

“All livestock are stuck in the floods, and the people engaged in bull fattening projects cannot proceed. Where will they buy and keep their animals? All cultivation fields are covered with water. We will halt the payments for this quarter, but the good thing is that the money will remain in the account,” Mr Kasoro said.

Ntoroko comprises 47 parishes spread across six sub-counties and four town councils: Kanara, Kibuuku, Rwebisengo, and Karugutu.

Affected residents reported that they had invested their PDM funds in various projects, including farming, poultry, and bull fattening, only to see their hard work washed away by the relentless floods.

Mr Zebidia Kaboko, a resident of Mukimba II Village in Rwebisengo Sub-county, said he received Shs1 million under the PDM in December 2023, which he invested in a cassava farming project.

Mr Kaboko said he used Shs200,000 to prepare 2.5 acres of land and spent the remaining Shs800,000 on purchasing cassava cuttings.

Mr John Katungi, from Kiraga parish, expressed similar anguish as he recounted how his wife, Ms Rose Kasiime, received Shs1 million and invested it in cultivating cassava, maize, and tomatoes on about 3 acres of land.

He said floods came and submerged their entire garden, leaving them with no hope of a harvest.

Mr Richard Kakiiza Akiiki, another beneficiary, spoke through tears as he explained how he had invested his Shs1 million in poultry farming and now is at a loss after floods ravaged his poultry house and killed his chicken and ducks.

He said after receiving the money he first built a poultry house, bought feeds, and then purchased chicken and ducks saying his poultry business was thriving and promising until the floods hit, and now, only five chickens and 20 chicks have survived.

“I’m left with just five chickens and 20 chicks—the rest are gone, I had over 100 birds, and now their house is submerged. I don’t know how they will survive,” Mr Akiiki.