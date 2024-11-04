Floods force closure of Ibakwe Health Centre II in Obongi District

Heavy floods have forced officials at Ibakwe Health Centre II, Palorinya sub-county in Obongi District to suspend their services at the facility.

The facility was submerged in water after River Nile and Ato stream burst their banks, rendering it inaccessible to both health workers and patients.

"We have managed to save equipment and medicines from being damaged from the flooded water. Even the latrines are full of water," said Mr Luke Eruaga, LC3 Chairperson of Palorinya Sub-county. "We have resolved to relocate this facility to the old site as there are new buildings constructed by the development partners for providing services at the settlement."

The closure has led to an influx of patients at nearby Iboa Health Centre II.

"Previously, we used to see about 600 to 700 patients in a month, but due to the closure of Ibakwe Health Centre, the patients' number has gone up at the out-patient department," said Mr Emmanuel Mowaka, in-charge of Iboa Health Centre II.

In October alone, they attended to around 1,000 patients, mostly malaria cases.

The floods have also affected over 800 homesteads, with many farmers losing their livelihoods.

Ms Margret Dranzoa, a farmer who lost her cassava garden and livestock, expressed concerns about hunger and appealed for government relief.

"I am worried about hunger because I lost everything. There is a need for the government to respond and rescue us with relief items," she said.

The floods have also cut off major roads such as Palorinya-Laropi and Palorinya-Moyo, which link the villages from the settlement to neighbouring urban centres.

Youths have taken advantage of the situation, charging road users Shs1,000 for pedestrians and Shs5,000 for cars to clear the roads.

Mr Eruaga noted that the temporary closure of Ibakwe Health Centre II has been in effect for three weeks.

"We have resolved that people should access Iboa and Palorinya Health Centre IIIs, which are five kilometres away," he said.