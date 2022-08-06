Floods kill one, displace families in Bukedea

At least one person has been confirmed dead in Bukedea District following heavy rains that eventually caused floods.

The Thursday flash floods affected residents in the sub-counties of Aminit and Amutur where several acres of food crops were destroyed.

Local leaders said the heavy downpour that started at midnight left a huge trail of destruction.

“We have been affected by floods in Bukedea and people have been displaced and one person died,” the Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Imran Muluga, said yesterday.

The deceased has been identified as Peter Munyise, 50.

“The body was retrieved from the water. More than 30 families have been displaced,” Mr Muluga added.

“My assessment indicates that several houses were submerged, toilets washed away, which puts residents at the risk of contracting waterborne diseases,” he said, adding that a report has already been filed to the Office of Prime Minister (OPM).

“We have advised [affected persons] to relocate to safer places as we engaged the Office of the Prime Minister to intervene,” Mr Mulunga said.

Mr Moses Okeya, a resident, said access to safe water remains a challenge in the area.

“The water sources have been contaminated due to floods,” Mr Okeya said.

Ms Annet Akello, another resident, said: “Homes built in the mountainside have been destroyed. Our homes have either been washed away or submerged by waters.”

Infrastructure

The district chairperson, Mr Moses Olemukan, said a number of infrastructures—including roads, schools, and health facilities—have been submerged. “For instance the road that connects Bukedea to Bulambuli District has been cut off,” Mr Olemukan said, adding that bridges have also been swept away.

Mr Olemukan told Saturday Monitor that hundreds of residents are living in dire conditions.

“Government should pay attention to our people who have been displaced by floods. They need food, beddings, shelters, medicine among others,” he said, adding that the roads are now impassable.

Mr Fredrick Okiring, a health worker and resident in Bukedea, said the flash floods have destroyed his household’s livelihood.

“My wife got a loan of Shs7 million from the bank to grow tomatoes and now floods have destroyed everything,” he revealed, adding: “We request the government to help us with relief items.”