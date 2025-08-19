Floods kill three, displace hundreds in Mbale, Sironko

Devastating flash floods over the weekend killed three people, displaced hundreds, and destroyed infrastructure in Mbale City and Sironko District. Bridges were washed away, roads were cut off, and many homes were flooded as heavy rains pounded the area.

The torrential downpour, which began around 7pm on Sunday, paralysed transport along the Kapchorwa–Mbale highway after flash floods washed away the Nalugugu Bridge in Sironko District. The bridge, a vital link between the Bugisu Sub-region and the neighbouring Sebei and Karamoja areas, was destroyed, leaving hundreds of motorists stranded. Long-haul trucks, buses, and lorries were forced to park on either side of the damaged section, halting traffic entirely.

The Nabuyonga Bridge on the Mbale–Soroti Road was also overrun by floodwaters, compounding the transportation crisis. In addition to infrastructure damage, the floods caused significant destruction to homes and farmlands.

Several households along rivers were damaged, and residents displaced. Nabuyonga River burst its banks, leading to the deaths of two individuals: Shedrack Wabule Mudulo, a Primary Seven teacher at Kasanvu Islamic Education Centre, and an unidentified teenage boy. Both victims were swept away while attempting to cross the bridge.

Displacement and destruction

According to Mr Saifiyi Zakaliya, the LC1 chairperson of Lumumba Cell, numerous households have been displaced. “We appeal to the government to come to our rescue because many of the displaced are now homeless,” he said.

Mr Allan Wonabwa, the deputy resident district commissioner (RDC) of Sironko, confirmed that one person died after being swept away in Nalugugu Parish, Bukise Sub-county. He said traffic police have been deployed to the area, with only motorcycles and light vehicles permitted to cross.

“The structure is compromised and unsafe for heavy vehicles. We are working with law enforcement to prevent further accidents,” he stated.

Flooding also destroyed smaller bridges and submerged plantations in Bukise Sub-county, Sironko Town Council, and Mutufu Town Council. Taxi operator Ali Mwambu reported that only boda bodas and a few small vehicles were able to squeeze through makeshift paths that remained passable.

Mr Alfred Chebet, the deputy resident city commissioner (RCC) for northern division, said local rivers burst their banks, washing away infrastructure and cutting off critical routes. “Our disaster management committee is currently conducting assessments to determine the scale of destruction and prioritise areas for intervention,” he said.

The most affected areas include Nakaloke,Namatala, Nabweya, Nabuyonga Kumi Road near Namatala Bridge and Busamaga. In Namatala, residents recounted terrifying scenes of flood waters entering homes in the dead of night.

“The water was too strong, it broke our doors and flooded the house. Property was destroyed, and many people have been forced to leave their homes,” said Mr Antony Gidudu, a resident.

Ms Nancy Nakayenze, a resident of Nakaloke, said roads remained submerged as of Monday morning, with children unable to attend school. Search and rescue operations were ongoing at press time, with the body of the teenage victim still missing and other residents suspected to have been swept away.

The Sironko District Disaster Management Committee confirmed the death of 20-year-old Edrine Namadala, who was killed while trying to rescue his neighbour’s children.

He was swept into River Nalugugu. His body was later recovered in nearby rice plantations. The destruction of the Nalugugu Bridge on the Sironko–Kapchorwa–Karamoja Road has severely affected transportation between Mbale, Sironko, Bulambuli, and the Sebei and Karamoja regions. Trucks transporting marble stones from Karamoja to Tororo were also stranded.

Residents grapple with aftermath

Ms Barbara Nafuna, from Nalugugu Village, Bukise Sub-county, mourned the loss of her son. “He told me to stay inside as the area flooded. When I came out, I found out he had been washed away,” she said, describing him as humble and hardworking.

Mr Collins Busiku, another resident, reported losing 17 out of his 25 goats to the floods. Mr Salim Mugoya, the LC1 chairperson of Dubana Village, blamed the increasing flood impact on inadequate culverts that cannot handle high water volumes.

Government warning

Mr David Livingston Giruri, the LC5 chairperson of Sironko District, confirmed that the Nalugugu Bridge in Bukise Sub-county has been completely cut off. Meanwhile, the Department of Meteorological Services in theMinistry of Water and Environment has issued a warning for continued heavy rainfall in the eastern region, urging residents in flood-prone areas to remain vigilant.

Experts attribute the increasing severity of floods in Mbale and surrounding areas to poor drainage systems and unchecked urban development.