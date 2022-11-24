Floods kill two in Rukungiri, Bundibugyo

A primary teacher has died in floods that cut off Rukungiri town from Nyarushanja and Nyakishenyi sub-counties.

Mr Elly Maate, the Kigezi regional police spokesperson identified the deceased as Micheal Tumwesigye, a teacher at Kebisoni integrated primary school and a resident of Migyera village in Nyarushanje sub-county.

Mr Maate said Tumwesigye allegedly drowned at River Mineera in Rwankoma village following a heavy downpour that pounded the area for 23 hours.

"As he headed to his workstation at around 8.00AM on Wednesday, riding on his motorcycle, Tumwesigye allegedly drowned in River Mineera as he tried to cross the bridge that was covered by running water," he said.

"The road has been temporarily closed to avoid more fatalities and the motorcycle believed to be for the deceased has also been recovered," he added.

Mr Denis Muhwezi Salongo, an eyewitness said he tried to rescue the deceased but failed: "The waters were running very fast to the extent that I also feared to engage the waters thus his death."

Mr Micheal Musiime, the LC3 chairperson of Nyarushanja sub-county says the government should find a lasting solution to the flooding of River Mineerna.

"Last year, nine cows were killed by floods, and a lot of property including gardens were also destroyed. So the government should come on board with a lasting solution to the flooding of this river," he said.

Mr Geoffrey Kyomukama, the Rukungiri District chairperson called for patience saying that the district is doing all it can to find a solution.

The search for the teacher's body was still ongoing by the time of filing this story.

Meanwhile, in Bundibugyo, a four-year-old girl identified as Precious Namara was also killed by floods.

The deceased was with her 70-year-old grandmother as they tried to cross River Ngisha in Kirumya Sub County.

Residents look at flooding River Mbatya in Kirumya Sub County in Bundibugyo District. Photo | LONGINO MUHINDO