Floods leave at least 5,000 families homeless in Napak

By Steven Ariong More by this Author

At least 5,000 families in Napak District in the Karamoja sub-region are currently sheltering under trees after floods resulting from a three-week heavy downpour ravaged their homes.

Mr Peter Lokol, an elder and a resident of Akworo village in Apeitolim Sub County said about 2,740 acres of planted crops have also been destroyed by floods.

"We have nowhere to sleep and even our crops have also been destroyed by flood, we don’t know how we shall survive in the near future. Some people had borrowed money from banks for weeding their gardens but they will harvest nothing," he said.

Mr Adou Selestine, the LC1 chairperson of Akworo said children have started developing signs of Malaria and rashes on their bodies due to poor sleeping conditions.

"We have tried to request help from development partners for sleeping items but none of them has even come to see the situation we are living in. The children's eyes have turned yellow and we can't cross to any health centre because all the roads are flooded,” he said.

Other villages that are submerged include; Akobokobot, Alungar, Aolio, Aputon, Apeduru, Asuruga, and Aturai.

Ms Prisca Loyor, the Napak District vice chairperson said it's not the first time the district faces floods which leave locals helpless.

"As district leaders, we have resolved to spend much of our budget on roads and drainage systems so that people don't face floods again. For now, we call upon whoever can render help to these flood victims to do so because the situation is not good for them," she said.

The state minister for relief, disaster preparedness, and refugees, Ms Esther Davinia Anyakun, told Daily Monitor that her office was aware of the situation and promised to send relief items to the affected families as soon as possible.